The most shocking death of ‘Cuéntame’ has a trick

The actors of the 21st season of ‘Tell me how it happened’. (Photo: RTVE)

Tell me how it happened, he fired his 21st season on Thursday, leaving all his followers shocked, who have shown it on Twitter. The series has decided to end the life of one of its protagonists, not to mention ‘the protagonist’, Antonio Alcántara. A script twist that has made Imanol Arias a trending topic.

In this installment, Ganga’s production has played with two historical eras in parallel, that of 1992 – until Felipe González won the elections losing the absolute majority (already in 1993) – and that of 2020, to address the pandemic. Imanol’s character has appeared in both. In the most recent, Antonio was admitted for coronavirus at the age of 95, although he manages to resist and return home. That is precisely the reason why the writers have decided to ‘kill’ him.

“It even seemed disrespectful to us that he survived the covid after so many people died,” explained Joaquín Oristrell, script coordinator in El País.

Do not panic among fans of the TVE series. In season 22, fiction will resume its normal course, and the character of Antonio will continue alive and well. “It will be giving war in 1993”, explain from Ganga to The HuffPost. That is, until 2020, he has 27 years ahead, they emphasize.

Antonio Alcántara, nicknamed ‘el Parriba’ in Sagrillas, dies in the town, among the vineyards of his beloved winery, which he approaches after a meal with his family for a walk.

When he has stopped breathing, Merche sees a kite from the restaurant — the name he used to address her — flying, and understands what has happened. “Don’t go too far my life,” he says goodbye looking at the flight of the bird.

& l …

This article originally appeared on The HuffPost and has been updated.