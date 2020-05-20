Cristina Pedroche has once again surprised her Instagram followers with a risky perch at the entrance to her home during one of his usual workouts. The presenter from Vallecana has practically shown her exercises during confinement, although on this occasion the posado has done so. totally naked and covering her private parts strategically to avoid the fearsome and controversial censorship from the social network.

To accompany the image, the collaborator of ‘Zapeando’ has opted for a message that highlights what many think of the quarantine, that from so much time at home they go crazy eager to leave. “Cuckoo after! That’s how I’m staying in this quarantine, cuckoo. But I’ll be back on TV tomorrow and it will help me focus … or maybe not“, public.

And it is that Cristina was wishing she could go out to do outdoor sports, one of the passions that she has shown on social networks during the last year. At home he has been able to carry out yoga and muscle toning sessions, but with the permission of the Government he has been able to return to his sports routine and put it on his Instagram profile. Thus, he confessed that he had made 10 kilometers running at the same time that he feared for the state in which he would be a day later because of the stiffness after several weeks without being able to jog.

Pedroche has lived a confinement that has united her husband Dabiz Muñoz even more and together they have shared their passion for gastronomyAs you can see from the many videos with recipes that the chef has made while his wife recorded, commented or tasted each of his creations. In addition, they have enjoyed the launch of Goxo to send dishes from the chef to the homes of Madrid, as Sergio Ramos, one of his most illustrious clients, was in charge of teaching a few days ago.