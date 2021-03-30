The Most Scientific Adult Animation Series Returns With A Fifth Season On June 20

‘Rick and Morty’ is back. Adult Swim has announced that the fifth season of the animated series will premiere on June 20 on American television. He does it with him first trailer of the new season of ‘Rick and Morty’, where we see some alien fights, a new adventure for our beloved Morty and the usual chaos of the Dan Harmon series.

If the strategy of the previous season is repeated, this fifth season will premiere the next day in Spain through the TNT television channel and the HBO streaming platform.

Season 5 of ‘Rick and Morty’ returns on June 20 and Adult Swim already hints that the series is in good health, anticipating a possible renewal of a sixth season. “You can already start asking us about season 6”, reads the trailer.

Now you can start asking us about season 6. Rick and Morty returns for season 5 on Sunday, June 20 at 11pm ET / PT on @adultswim pic.twitter.com/qGBCOk36Dn – Rick and Morty (@RickandMorty) March 30, 2021

This trailer comes a year after the fourth season ended. In 2013 the series was released and the following seasons arrived in 2015, 2017 and 2019. As tradition dictates, two years later The new season of one of the most useful series for learning science is released.

The essence of the series seems to be maintained. In the trailer the already classic characters appear along with new appearances like ‘Ocean Man’. Recently, the creators of ‘Rick and Morty’ have released ‘Solar Opposites’, a sitcom with a similar design but available on the Disney + platform.