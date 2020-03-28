The socialite is one of the largest influencers in the world, so you should be careful with what you post

Kylie Jenner.

Photo:

Frazer Harrison / .

Kylie Jenner She is one of the biggest influencers on social networks, with more than 167 million followers on Instagram alone, making each photo she shares become a topic of conversation, just remember when presented his daughter Stormi in the middle of the Super Bowl and was on trend.

Thus, the young businesswoman can make and undo with just one post so you should always be very careful with what you post. And although over time he has gained a lot of experience, on one occasion he caused a lot of fuss over some photographs where Posed apparently smoking marijuana.

The photos were shared in March 2017, when Kylie was just turning 20. The snapshots appear to belong to a photo shoot by photographer Sasha Samsonova.

On the other hand, in California the use of recreational marijuana is legal, but not for this reason did the images cease to scandalize her followers, as many wrote to her that they would stop following her, as they recalled that smoking can bring illnesses such as lung cancer.

The truth is that it seems that Kylie did not care about the criticism, because the images can still be found on her profile, but on the other hand she has not shared similar content again. You have to remember that your daughter’s father, Travis Scott He is a great defender of the recreational use of marijuana and this is a pleasure that both shared when they were together.

