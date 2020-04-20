Diego Armando Maradona revolutionized the Mexican soccer of ascent. His arrival at the Dorados de Sinaloa generated a real madness in the Culiacán team, which was almost on the verge of achieving the objective of the promotion twice: he lost both finals against Atlético San Luis.

Beyond his frustrated step, Fluff left a seal. Although not for everyone, since a footballer who was about to be hired by the Ten criticized him harshly.

“He called me offering the challenge, which was very nice for my career, but with one day to go until the pass book closed, he told me that he was going to head to Dorados and that I should find a club for myself. He closed the book and I had to train only in the best way ”, Cristian counted Campestrini.

The history of the former Arsenal goalkeeper is known. Being a Dorados de Sinaloa footballer, he rejected a renewal offer for 18 months because Diego Maradona called him to join the Dynamo Brest of Belarus, where the Ten is also president of soccer. However, Fluff never assumed and agreed to his arrival at the Culiacán team, leaving the former Arsenal goalkeeper without a team.

“Thank God I did not spend a day in Dorados with Maradona. For me soccer has other values, other codes. The biggest respect with him but he is always too idolized, so I am a person who fights for other things, for other values ​​and I don’t like flannel as much. He is a very public figure but surely it would have been a technical-player relationship ”, continued in dialogue with TNT Spots.

Campestrini, who after passing through the Everton of Chile currently saves in the Celaya of Mexico, was even harder when it came to talking about the Maradona revolution in Aztec lands: “He had to reach two finals and lost both. Arriving here, revolutionizing everything and leaving second … It is as Bilardo says, that nobody remembers the second. So that left me alone. ”

To finish, he said that strikingly Diego blocked it from his cell phone, although they were searched to send a “spicy” message. “I found the way and left an audio message for a common acquaintance … It was spicy, I was not going to stay quiet”, ended.