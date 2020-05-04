Over the years, great screen classics have made us fall in love more than once. Generally these stories are full of honey and hearts, but they have an ingredient that complements the cake, the soundtrack. Below, we present you those songs that made you sigh and are part of the most romantic soundtracks of all time.

After listening to hundreds and hundreds of songs, it was very difficult to select the best ones, so we decided to divide them into 5 classic ones and 5 a little more current ones, but that we couldn’t leave out of this selection.

‘My Heart Will Go On’ – ‘Titanic’

Who can forget the love story starring Rose and Jack? One of the most successful movies in history had to have a song with the same characteristics. ‘My Heart Will Go On’ is performed by Canadian Celine Dion, and was number one in the United States, France, the United Kingdom, Canada and Australia. It is one of the best-selling songs of all time with more than 15 million copies, in addition, it was the winner of 4 Grammy’s and the Oscar for Best Original Song.

‘I Will Always Love You’ – ‘The Bodyguard’

One of the best songs in history, sung by one of the best singers in history and who even starred in the movie ‘The Bodyguard’. Whitney Houston was in charge of recording this song for the second time, since the original version is by Dolly Parton, Houston managed to stay 14 weeks as number one of the Billboard Hot 100, and is the best-selling single in history sung by a woman In addition, he managed to win 2 Grammy’s awards.

‘(Everything I Do) I Do It For You’ – ‘Robin Hood: Prince Of Thieves’

Movie released in 1991 and that had the performance of great stars such as Kevin Costner, Morgan Freeman and Mary Elizabeth Mastrantonio. LThe title track of the soundtrack is by Canadian Bryan Adams, since its publication, it was a complete success. It was first place in 30 countries, including the United States and the United Kingdom. It features one of the most heroic and love letters of all time, which fit perfectly with the classic Robin Hood story.

‘It Must Have Been Love’ – ‘Pretty Woman’

Swedish duo song Roxette, originally written as a Christmas single, as EMI thought it would be a good idea to make Christmas songs, the song was a total hit in Sweden. A couple of years later, Touchstone Picture contacted Roxette to use her song, but in another version (not so Christmassy), for her movie ‘Pretty Woman’ and the Swedes accepted without knowing more. The movie starring Richard Gere and Julia Roberts was a success, and although ‘It Must have Been Love’ was not considered as the main theme, the public considered it so. Achieved Gold Disc and Double Platinum Disc certifications in different countries.

‘Iris’ – ‘City Of Angels’

One of the most beautiful songs in history, ‘Iris’ was originally written for the ‘City Of Angels Soundtrack, but later, Goo Goo Dolls decided to include it on their sixth album. His success is undeniable, as he spent almost 20 weeks at number one on the Billboard Hot 100 in Australia. In addition, he achieved a platinum record in Australia and the United States.

‘A Thousand Years’ – ‘Twilight’

Although the ‘Crespúsculo’ saga never had good reviews by critics, the soundtrack is little that can be rescued. One of the songs that was part was fue A Thousand Years ’by Christina Perri. The composer was commissioned to write a song that described the relationship of the protagonists, Edward Cullen and Bella Swan, which for those who did not see the film, can be summed up in a deep love over time, and it is just what who speaks this song.

‘Up’ – ‘Sing Street’

Musical-dramatic film that premiered at the Sundance Film Festival in 2016. ‘Sing Street ’is a tribute to rock history, as it tells of a young Irishman who wants to impress a woman by forming a band. On this tour he finds inspiration in different bands to create his songs. The soundtrack is made up of artists such as The Cure, A-ha, Duran Duran, The Clash, Motorhead, among others. But it is the original songs that make it an epic soundtrack, in fact, Bono (vocalist of U2) was in charge of coordinating the production of these songs. ‘Up’ is a song that talks about sincere love, about that first love that we all had and that perfectly summarizes the film.

‘Something Inside’-‘ August Rush ‘

Another film that honors very good way to music is ‘August Rush’, the story of a child that he loses his parents and that through music he tries to find them. On the tape, his father has a rock band and his mother is one of the most famous cellists in the world, which is demonstrated in each of the songs on the soundtrack, specifically in ‘Something Inside’, a song that begins with notes From classical music to Jonathan Rhys Meyers interpreting it in the form of rock, in addition to having a very nice lyrics, throughout the song several string instruments complement the guitars, which make it a great song.

‘City Of Stars’ – ‘La la land’

Song of the last musical with great success on the big screen, ‘La la land’. She was portrayed in the film by the protagonists, Ryan Gosling and Emma Stone.. The music was composed by the great Justin Hurwitz and the lyrics by Benj Pasek and Justin Paul. In addition, she was awarded in 2016 for best original song in the 3 most important awards in the film industry: Oscar Awards, Golden Globes and Critic’s Choice Movie Awards.

‘Love Me Like You Do’ – ‘Fifty Shades Of Gray’

Another of the films that was not well accepted by critics, but that has a soundtrack of quite a high quality. Ellie Golding, British singer and songwriter was in charge of this song. At the time of its publication it was a success, reaching number 1 in Australia, New Zealand, Germany, Ireland and the United Kingdom. He managed to break the record for most streaming views in a row with 15,000,000 times. In addition, he received two Grammy’s nominations, one for the Golden Globes and one for the Critic’s Choice Awards.