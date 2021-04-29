The most revolutionary Volkswagen: first details

Volkswagen is determined to become one of the benchmark manufacturers in electric mobility, and Following the launch of the ID. range, the next big step will be to launch Project Trinity. Through this ambitious project, Volkswagen wants to put a car on the streets that radically changes the way we understand the car, offering a lot of technology and great possibilities in customization or benefits, but starting from a price of 35,000 euros.

The Trinity will be the most advanced Volkswagen ever made, but it will also bring significant controversy with it

With nothing to do with the launches that are planned for the ID brand, just a few months ago Volkswagen surprised us by announcing the launch for 2025-2026 of a new car in its range under the name of Project Trinity. This car not only aims to be different in terms of design or positioning, but also aims to radically change the way in which the customer purchases their vehicle, uses it and improves it. But let’s see what this means.

First, The Trinity will be a car that will be based on the new Scalable Systems Platform (SSP), the same one that will be used by the Audi Artemis that is scheduled to be presented in 2024. This platform is the result of combining technologies and components of the MEB and PPE architectures, introducing improvements and a new generation of batteries capable of reducing their price, increasing autonomy and reducing weight. Such is the potential of this new SSP platform that the Volkswagen Group intends to use it in a wide variety of models of all its brands, reaching the highest volume segments and reducing costs even more than the MEB and PPE already mentioned.

But the real key to this platform, and to Trinity itself, is its concept of technology and equipment offering. This car will be the brand’s first step in its controversial new strategy on how to access equipment in their cars. Although at the hardware level, cars based on the SSP platform may have level 4 autonomous driving or other next-generation possibilities, its capabilities will be blocked unless we access a pay-per-use or subscription system. In this way, buying a Trinity for 35,000 euros will be possible, but enjoying all its possibilities will force us to go through the checkout to unlock the functions already installed.

These prepaid improvements will range from the increase in performance or autonomy, to the addition of driving assistants, through the expansion of technologies such as autonomous driving, infotainment or third-party services. Its design is still unknown, but its body will be of the saloon type looking to become the new Volkswagen ArteonIn other words, the brand’s flagship and its greatest technological showcase.