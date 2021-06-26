The most restless year of the designer Mesonero-Romanos

New chief designer at Alfa Romeo

Updated on Tuesday, June 22, 2021 – 14:05

From the success at Seat, where he has remained since 2011, the Madrid designer left the Renault Group last year and just nine months later began his adventure at Alfa Romeo.

Alejandro Mesonero-Romanos in January 2020 with Seat Len Stelvio and Giulia Power and Stellantis technology Production is reduced due to lack of chips

The Madrid designer Alejandro Mesonero-Romanos has been appointed director of Alfa Romeo Design, as reported by the Italian manufacturer of the automobile group Stellantis. Taking possession of his new role on July 1 lowered the discipline of Stellantis’s director of design, Jean-Pierre Plou, who has highlighted “his excellent work with Cupra”, while Jean-Philippe Imparato, CEO of Alfa Romeo, has underlined its qualities of “innovative”.

A year and a half ago, Innkeeper-Romanos dissected for THE WORLD the details of the last generation of the Seat Len , heir to other models that wore his signature in Seat and Cupra (Ateca, Arona, Terraco, Tavascan, Formentor).

Just a year ago, the Renault Group announced the signing of the Spanish designer, who will take office in September as vice president of design at the Romanian brand Dacia, in which he has lasted just one academic year.

In an interview we published last March, Alejandro Mesonero-Romanos gave an account of his first project, the concept BigsterC-segment SUV somewhat larger than the Duster. “The first test we do on a large scale”, he explained about this concept that “preserves the values ​​of the brand, but with a touch of emotion“.

He also said in the aforementioned interview that “designers have to move, evolve. It is not good for a creative to spend too much time in one place“. This time the deadline has been shortened, surely in search of new opportunities that Alfa Romeo can offer, a racing legend with emotions in which “lead the process of modernization and electrification“according to the official statement of his appointment.

