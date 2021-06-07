The most repeated question that nurses find in vaccination: the answer is YES

File image of a healthcare professional preparing a vaccine with Pfizer’s serum. (Photo: IAN FORSYTH VIA .)

The vaccination campaign in Spain is going from strength to strength. Pedro Sánchez announced last Friday that the country already has more than 10 million people vaccinated against the coronavirus with the complete schedule, which represents 21.6% of the population.

In addition, the Ministry of Health also reported that those immunized with at least one dose exceed 19 million people, 40.1% of all residents in Spain.

Behind all this data there are curious stories of those who are inoculating doses to the population day by day. Nurse Saturated has told on Twitter what is the most repeated question asked by citizens who are going to be vaccinated.

“Another morning of vaccination in which the most repeated question is” can I take a shower? “. I am beginning to think that there is some kind of hoax on WhatsApp that relates the vaccine and the shower, ”said Nurse Saturated.

It is not the first toilet to say so. A few days ago, Jorge Prieto, the nurse who went viral in the Wanda Metropolitano for his hilarious speeches to solve the doubts of the citizens also commented something similar.

In The AR program, Ana Rosa Quintana asked him for curious anecdotes and surprising questions during the long days of vaccination. “There are people who ask me, it surprises me a lot, but hey, I don’t know if it makes any sense, they ask me a lot if they can shower after the vaccine,” he told the presenter.

“Forgives? Well of course, people have doubts. As they have put a puncture, of course … “, Quintana added later.

There is no body that says that a person cannot shower …

This article originally appeared on The HuffPost and has been updated.