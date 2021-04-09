The most repeated comment in Spain after the death of Felipe de Edimburgo leads a Spaniard to the ‘trending topic’

Philip of Edinburgh, in 2017. (Photo: Stuart C. Wilson via Getty Images)

The death at 99 years of Felipe de Edimburgo, husband of Elizabeth II of England, has generated many comments on social networks, but in Spain there have been many who have pointed to the same person: Jordi Hurtado.

The presenter of Saber y Ganar has been a classic of jokes on Twitter that have the same basis for years: he was born thousands of years ago and will never die.

The jokes about his immortality circulate with such speed that he takes it with humor and even goes to the rag. For example, he made a cameo in the first season of the TVE series El Ministerio del Tiempo, ideal for that myth of eternal youth that the veteran presenter drags.

The death of Felipe de Edimburgo has now provoked comments like these, which have led Jordi Hurtado to the treding topic:

The Duke of Edinburgh “has died peacefully at Windsor Castle,” Buckingham Palace has reported.

“It is with great sadness that Her Majesty the Queen announces the death of her beloved husband, His Highness Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh,” said Buckingham Palace in a brief statement published on its website.

“New announcements will be made in due course. The Royal House joins people from all over the world in mourning his death ”, he added.

This article originally appeared on The HuffPost and has been updated.