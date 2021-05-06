The most remembered phrases of Pablo Iglesias in politics

First he said goodbye to the Congress of Deputies, after his ministerial portfolio and the vice-presidency of the Government. Now, after embarking on the Madrid adventure, Pablo Iglesias has also said goodbye to politics. The leader of United We Can has announced the withdrawal of the formation and of the “institutional policy” after the electoral results obtained by the purple formation on 4-M.

“I do not contribute to adding, I leave all my positions, I leave party politics and institutional politics, I am not going to be a stopper,” he said. With his departure ends a whole stage of the party that was born as a result of 15-M and that has managed to form part of the first coalition government in the history of Spain.

The passage of Iglesias through politics and institutions – from the European Parliament in 2014 to the Government of Spain – has left numerous phrases and interventions to remember. These are some of them:

The problem in our country is not that containers burn, it is that there are people looking for food in containers Interview in ‘La Información’ May 30, 2014

Heaven is not taken by consensus, it is taken by storm Assembly of Podemos in 2014

Quote by Pablo Iglesias at the Podemos act at the Nuevo Apolo Theater in Madrid in 2014. (Photo: Getty Images)

We dream, but we take our dreams very seriously Meeting at Puerta de Sol in February 2015

The historical possibility that Pedro Sánchez is president is a smile of destiny that he will have to thank Negotiations after the April 2019 elections

Quote by Pablo Iglesias in the inauguration debate of Pedro Sánchez in January 2020. (Photo: Getty Images)

Betraying Spain means attacking workers’ rights Investiture debate of Pedro Sánchez in January 2020

Health uniforms are today the best expression of patriotism, above any flag Response to Cayetana Álvarez de Toledo in the control session of Congress on May 27, 2020

Do you know the difference between Paca La Piranha and Mr. Abascal? Paca La Piraña did the military, honor, Response to Santiago Abascal in the control session of Congress on March 10, 2021.

Phrase of Pablo Iglesias when saying goodbye to the Congress of Deputies. (Photo: Getty Images)

They cannot bear that the son of a CCOO lawyer can buy a house without being given it by Sarasola Rally prior to the elections to the Madrid Assembly on May 1

Freedom is that there are good teachers in public school so that your sons and daughters have a good education that you did not have before the Assembly elections in Madrid on May 1

This article originally appeared on The HuffPost and has been updated.