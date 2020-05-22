Kia Telluride 2020

Reliability Rating: 3.5 out of 5

Overall score: 8.4 out of 10

Suggested Price: $ 31,890

Kia Telluride won the 2020 title World Car of the Year in a ceremony broadcast live by the organization World car awards. The luxurious mid-size SUV has already garnered several accolades since its debut.

BMW X3 2020

Reliability rating: 4 out of 5

Overall score: 8.4 out of 10

Suggested Price: $ 41,950

The BMW X3 is one such example to remove the stigma that these vehicles are complicated and prone to costly breakdowns, with an expected reliability rating of four out of five. That is above average for luxury compact SUVs.

Toyota Highlander Hybrid 2020

Reliability Rating: 4.5 out of 5

Overall score: 8.1 out of 10

Suggested Price: $ 38,200

The predicted reliability index of 4.5 out of five means that this Toyota crossover should be a smooth and reliable ride. The rating of Highlander Hybrid It is currently the best in the ranking of hybrid and electric SUVs, and better than most vehicles overall.

Chevrolet Equinox 2020

Reliability Rating: 5 out of 5

Overall score: 8.2 out of 10

Suggested Price: $ 23,800

The Chevrolet Equinox has such a predicted high reliability rating that it is highly unlikely that you will get caught up in breakdowns while driving the Equinox.

The Equinox also offers excellent fuel economy for the compact SUV segment.

Lexus RX 350 2020

Reliability Rating: 5 out of 5

Overall score: 8.3 out of 10

Suggested Price: $ 44,150

Lexus RX has the right to boast of its reliability. It has a perfect reliability rating of five out of five, the automaker tops most of the charts on overall new vehicles.

Lexus has undoubtedly been setting the example with quality cars for some time now.

