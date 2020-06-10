A few hours before the ‘meeting’ that will bring together the ATP on the one hand and the tennis players on the other, Novak Djokovic He went public with his opinion on the return of tennis this year.

06/10/2020

On at 15:58

CEST

“Nothing is certain yet, the final decision will be made at the end of this month. For me, right now and as things stand, the most realistic thing is that the season continues on clay in early September with the tournaments of Madrid, Rome, probably some more before Roland Garros, “said ‘Nole’ this past Tuesday on the Serbian network ‘RTS’.

He repeated again, in addition, that the measures proposed by the USTA for the development of the US Open are “extremely strict”, among them the obligation to confine you “14 days” once landed in New York. “For most tennis players, probably including me, there would be no access to the courts and no opportunity to train.“he stressed.

DOESN’T KNOW IF THERE WILL BE US OPEN

“Of course, we would all like to get back on the track as soon as possible and play tournaments before the US Open, and also the US Open. I hope that happens, but there must be some kind of compromise and agreement between the players and the organizers, we will see “, sentenced