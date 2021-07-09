The most radical Polestar 2 unveils at Goodwood

If there is a place where this type of project has a great reception and place, it is at the Goodwood Festival of Speed, a collective celebration of sports, fast and exotic cars. The Polestar 2 is not a novelty today, but this recent brand has continued to evolve the original concept of the vehicle, classified by many as a direct rival to the Tesla Model 3. Taking advantage of the Festival of Speed ​​the Polestar 2 Experimental, a high-performance version and great dynamism of the Swedish crossover.

This Volvo subsidiary – with independent brand status and manufactured in China – has already introduced the impressive Polestar 1 plug-in hybrid, and after that, launched the Polestar 2 on the market. Unlike the very limited Polestar 1, the Polestar 2 is a volume model and is a 100% electric car, with a battery with up to 78 kWh capacity and up to 408 hp of power in its most powerful version. However, Polestar believes its crossover needed more sportiness and an extra dose of power.

The 78 kWh battery and 408 hp version boasts 449 hp of WLTP autonomy.

Neither short nor lazy, based on the extended-range version of the Polestar 2, with all-wheel drive, they raised their power to a total of 476 hp. A power figure comparable to that of a Tesla Model 3 Performance. Their benefits have not been declared, but they would be clearly superior to those known to date. What changes substantially is the vehicle’s running gear, and this is where the biggest differences with the Polestar 2 to date lie, thanks to the incorporation of top-notch components.

For example, the car gains rigidity thanks to a carbon fiber turret bar – sourced from a Volvo S60 Polestar Engineered – and a handcrafted rear strut bar. The suspension springs are 80% stiffer on the front axle and 40% stiffer on the rear, and the shock absorbers are no longer Öhlins DFVs to be Öhlins three-way and separate bottle, with an even firmer and more radical touch. Its track width increases by 10 mm and its height is reduced by 30 mm. The 21-inch wheels come from the Polestar 1.

When there are no limits to engineering or creativity, exciting projects like this emerge.

Like the Akebono carbon-ceramic brakes with six-piston calipers and Pirelli PZero Rosso tires in sizes 275/30 R21. Finally, this experimental Polestar 2 receives new front and rear bumpers, as well as a new grille, painted in the same Snow Matte tone as the bodywork. The wheels combine matt and satin surfaces, and a matte gray longitudinal stripe runs through the car. At the moment, Polestar has not confirmed its intentions to bring a 2 as radical as this into series production.

But the world is crying out for it.