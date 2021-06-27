The most radical BMW M4 has 1,050 hp and a very playful rear axle

For the first time in the history of BMW, the company will give official endorsement to a drifting team. The crew chosen for this is one with a long history of sliding models of the German firm, the Red Bull Driftbrothers. The brothers and their squad, armed with a pair of pre-production BMW M4 Competition, got to work on the production model, testing its skidding capabilities. Eight weeks later, the result is what you see on the screen.

To put us in context, the Red Bull Driftbrothers have participated in the European Drift Masters Championship since 2018 where the top 45 drivers from across Europe, the United States and the Middle East compete. For some years now, Elias and Johannes Hountondji have ranked among the best in the drift scene and were, among other successes, European champion and vice-champion in 2016 and 2017. The 2021 championship began on June 10 in Greinbach, Austria , and they will compete in another three rounds before the end of the year.

The technical details are few and far between, but the most astonishing fact is that the Red Bull Driftbrothers and BMW team were able to extract some stupendous power from 1,050 hp of power and 1,280 Nm of torque. Perhaps most surprising is that the 3.0-liter inline six engine has only received two larger turbochargers, a redesigned cylinder head and new injection ports. The rest of the engine is completely standard, but for the moment, you have to make sure that the pair is reliable when rolling at the limit.

Additionally, the cooling circuit was modified to cope with the sustained rigors of drifting at high revs, and now features an additional rear-mounted cooler. On the other hand, the carbon fiber was used to build most of the exterior components, including the wings, hood, roof or trunk lid, and in the case of the diffusers, they were supplemented with side skins and accessories for the thresholds of the parts offering of the Current catalog courtesy of BMW M Performance Parts.

The appearance of both drifting BMW M4s is also decorated with a new bodywork that distinguishes it from the road legal model. For example, there is a generously sized carbon fiber spoiler on the trunk lid, prominent front and rear diffusers, various aerodynamic fins on the sides, and tailpipes located where the rear windows are typically placed. The two cars too they are much wider than the production M4 Competition, which helps you improve your attractiveness.

“I am very impressed with what the Red Bull Driftbrothers have accomplished preparing our vehicles and wish them both every success for the start of the season. The result also shows the good base provided by the BMW M4 Competition for use in racing. From the beginning of its development, we had designed the production car to also form the basis for our GT icon, the BMW M4 GT3, which we introduced during the 24-hour race at the Nürburgring, ”says Markus Flasch, CEO of BMW M .

Source: BMW

