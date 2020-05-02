What is the preferred cell phone for Argentine and Latin American users? What are the most influential brands in our country and in the region? Have customer tastes changed in recent years?

These and many other similar questions are asked on a daily basis by management, marketing and strategy teams of the different manufacturers participating in the Argentine market and the region.

However, a Reddit social network user posted a shocking video –Created by El Estadístico- in which shows how the performance of the most important brands based in the region was over the last ten years.

What happens in Argentina?

Currently, the local market has two firms that have a considerably higher market share than the rest: Samsung and Motorola. The south korean giant is he comfortable leader in the country, with a figure close to 49%, while Motorola It grew at a very good rate in the course of the last few years. According to IDC, Motorola had a market share of 38% in Argentina last December (and 19% in Latin America).

In this context, nine out of ten cell phones sold in the country are from Samsung or Motorola.

What does the post show?

According to the video of Reedit, year 2010 started with the manufacturer Nokia with 55.15% market share, followed by sony (13.88%), Manzana (12.93%), Samsung (9.77%), and Motorola (4.01%).

The start of 2011 again showed Nokia as leader, with 49.12%, followed by Samsung (24.24%), Manzana (8.55%), Sony (8.34%), and Motorola (4.80%).

The principle of 2012 already had two great leaders: Nokia, with 26.94% and Samsung, with 25.58%. Manzana reached 13.38%. Further back appeared LG (6.32%), Motorola (5.60%), and Sony (4.97%).

Already starting 2013, showed Samsung consolidated as a regional leader, with 34.08%. Nokia it went to 17.61%, followed by Manzana, with 14.10%, and LG, with 10.02%. Motorola, meanwhile, it owned 5.29% and Sony 3.95%.

Year 2014 showed to Samsung at the top of the table, with 38.75% market share, while Motorola it rose to second place, with 14.29%. Third place went to Manzana, with 13.10%, followed by LG, with 10.06%, and Nokia, with 9.18%. Sony had 4.02%, and Huawei, 1.50%.

The principle of 2015 showed a similar situation: Samsung in the first place (35.45%), Motorola, second, with 16.80%, and LG completing the podium, with 11%. Behind, Manzana, with 10.58%, Nokia with 7.71%, and Sony with 4.29%. HuaweiFor its part, it had 2.75.

In 2016, the South Korean giant Samsung expanded its leadership, reaching 38.19%, while Motorola decreased to 15.75%. Then, LG had 10.50%, Manzana obtained 9.38%, while Huawei reached 5.65%. Nokia had 4.91% and Sony 3.18%.

The start of 2017, maintained that trend, with Samsung leader, with 43.99% market share; followed by Motorola (14.34%), LG (10.06%), Manzana (8.82%), and Huawei (6.79%).

The principle of 2018, again the portion was distributed in a similar way: Samsung (44.57%), Motorola (16.07%), Manzana (10.01%), LG (9.05%), and Huawei (7.97%).

In the first months of 2019, Samsung again expanded its market share reaching 46.70%. Motorola reached 17.30%, Manzana it grew to 10.39%. Huawei got 8.37%, while LG exhibited 6.61%. Xiaomi, meanwhile, it appeared with 2.78%.

According to the video, the startup of 2020 showed a very similar trend: Samsung (47.58%), Motorola (16.86%), Manzana (9.87%), Huawei (9.37%), LG (5.51%), and Xiaomi (4.98%).