The most promising Linux distributions of the year, beyond Ubuntu

Debian it all started, Ubuntu It made Linux known to the whole world, and within a few years, the Linux distribution classifications have changed with names that did not exist five or ten years ago. The classics are still there, like Ubuntu, Debian, Fedora Y OpenSUSE, but more and more other Linux distributions such as Manjaro, Mint or Elementary, which top benchmark rankings like DistroWatch.

There is no one recipe that guarantees the success of a Linux distribution. That is based on Ubuntu may help, but there are based on Arch, a Linux that has always had a reputation for not being available to the average user. Specializing in a specific task, being useful for everything or having a version for all possible architectures are some keys.

Let’s see some of the lesser known Linux distributions and that little by little are becoming among the most popular. If you haven’t heard of them yet, you will soon. In addition, you can try them for free and see if you are interested in installing it on your computer.

Pop! _OS

We start with Pop! _OS, a Linux operating system behind a company that assembles and sells computers, System76. His chosen software is Pop! _OS, based on Ubuntu Linux. And it’s installed on your laptops, desktops, minicomputers, and servers.

In the words of its creators, this operating system is designed for creative professionals and STEM, a very fashionable acronym that amalgamates Science (Science), Technology (Technology), Engineering (Engineering) and Mathematics (Mathematics). Come on what play all the sticks possible.

Although one of the peculiarities of Pop! _OS is that it comes pre-installed on System76 computers, like good Linux you can install it on your own computer. Inspired by minimalism, it comes prepared for work, have fun and play. This is probably why it is in the top positions of the most downloaded Linux distributions.

EndeavorOS

It said in the introduction that some Linux like Arch have always had a reputation for being unkind to the average user. However, that is forgotten thanks to Linux as EndeavorOS, a distribution based on Arch and replacing a previous project, Antergos.

Its most outstanding features: easy to install, configured as standard to operate on the first day, minimalist desk for modest equipment and a good software catalog. However, you can choose from many other desktops (Mate, Cinnamon, Gnome, Plasma, Budgie …) and it has a version for both x86 / 64 processors like ARM.

Another of the assets of EndeavorOS is the support of its community, with its own forum and with spaces for dialogue and consultation in Telegram and Reddit. That and the help available on their official website in the form of articles and tutorials. All in all, it won’t take you long get this Linux.

Garuda Linux

Also based on Arch, Garuda Linux makes the difficult easy thanks to its graphical installer, the same one from EndeavorOS, with the suggestive name in Spanish “Calamares”. In addition, it stands out for its careful graphic appearance and for its toolbox for customize hardware and software.

For starters, you can choose from multiple desktops and languages. From there, you will come across such practical utilities as Timeshift, which allows you to make backup copies in the form of captures or snapshots. And for everything to go smoothly, its default file system is BTRFS, a replacement for the more widespread EXT4.

Garuda Linux has assistants for everything. Even one that will help you install games and emulators to spend hours and hours playing.

KDE neon

To the eternal fight between KDE and GNOME many others joined. Today, there are dozens of different desktops to choose from on Linux. Hence, distributions like Ubuntu have different flavors depending on the desktop installed.

KDE neon is the answer to those who want to try the KDE desktop and all their own software on a standalone Linux. And it is that KDE applications have emerged as popular in Linux as Calligra, digiKam, Kdenlive, KMPlayer, Krita, Konqueror, KTorrent or Okular.

The project has been with us for several years, but in recent years it has received greater support and has become a good alternative to Ubuntu and other Linux. Also thanks to its availability. It has several versions, depending on whether you are an average user, a developer or just want to try their latest software. You can try KDE neon without installing it, from an optical disc or from a USB memory.

Solus

We end this short selection with Solus, a Linux created from scratch and that starts from a package manager, PiSi Package Manager. The result is an operating system for everyone. Minimalist, easy to use, packed with software for all kinds of tasks and with multiple desktops to choose from.

Solus It is designed to meet the needs of home users, offices and developers. For each one, the tools you will need in your day-to-day life. Or as its motto says, “a modern operating system to power your daily needs.”

