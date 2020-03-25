When the different versions of the Huawei P40 series began to leak last January, three versions of the Huawei reference terminal for 2020 were already outlined. As we saw in the Samsung catalog, there will be a reference version, smaller in size , a Pro version -or Plus, in the case of the Koreans-, and finally a last version that would support all the manufacturer’s own technology.

This seems to be the case for line P40, which aims to have a Huawei P40 Pro + 5G. Or at least that’s how Roland Quandt calls it, a well-known leaker, who recently leaked many of the press images, features and even prices of smaller models.

Huawei P40 Pro + 5G: 5 rear cameras and 10x zoom

As we also mentioned a few days ago, when some high-resolution images of the next Huawei models came to light, it was clear that the leaked Huawei P40 Pro still lacked one more lens to reach the total of five cameras on its back.

Now, according to Quandt, we see that this extra unknown camera until now will be a telephoto in periscope format, which would be added to a zoom lens that bridges focal coverage between the main camera and the most powerful zoom. East, would reach 10 optical magnifications, as has been leaked on multiple occasions.

Images: Evleaks, Android Headlines

In addition to these features, with the Huawei P40 Pro + we will see a Kirin 990 in its 5G version – more efficient than the 4G version that we see in the Mate 30 Pro distributed in Spain -, 12 GB of RAM and 120Hz refresh rate display in a size identical to that of the standard P40 Pro. It is unknown if this version will finally receive an improvement in materials, such as the rumored ceramic body.

Also, this version would come with a faster load than the Pro version, while maintaining capacity. Quandt claims that the P40 Pro + 5G will arrive this summer, although it is not clear when the rest of the versions will be available.

Nor is its price yet known. For reference, the Huawei P40 is expected to arrive in a single version with 128GB of memory per 799 euros, while the P40 Pro would go up to 999 euros In this same 128 GB reference version, it can be increased to 256 GB for an extra 100 euros.

