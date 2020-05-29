Yuderqui Contreras was at one time the most solvent athlete in the weightlifting sport of the Dominican Republic.

His devotion to the sport of weightlifting led him to reach many honors that are already in the past.

Now, two years and seven months ago, she became a mother, an event that lasts a lifetime.

“After you become a mother, everything changes,” says Contreras, the region’s most dominant weightlifter in the 53-kilogram female category.

After leaving the platforms, everything is now focused on giving tenderness and affection to Iam Junior, from whom he separates to fulfill work commitments. Contreras works in the Accounting department of the Dominican Olympic Committee.

Contreras never thought of experiencing the emotions of being a mother.

“I am no longer alone, I already have the child. It’s very cool ”to be a mother, to come home and hug a son who is leaving in joy and feels how he receives the love he gives him.

Contreras has been a single mother for a long time and shares the attention of Iam Junior with her sister Joselyn Contreras when she has to go to work.

You have no words to describe the moments you live with your baby. “Being a mother changes your life, your time, your way of thinking,” she says with words broken by emotion.

For the former Pan American champion of the 53 kilogram division, being a mother “means having a reason for being for the rest of your life. It is such a great emotion that they never have the words to describe it. ”

Her excitement about becoming a mother has been increased by seeing Iam Junior “barbusear” and say “Mommy I love you.”

However, for Yuderqui “it has not been easy” to be a single mother. “I have lived through difficult times,” says the former athlete, but that does not take away the emotion.

Yuderqui has experienced many exciting moments in his sports career. He won three gold medals at the Central American and Caribbean Games in Mayagüez, one silver and one bronze at world championships, he also hung gold, silver and bronze medals at world weightlifting championships, youth category and at the Pan American level. A title of champion and gold medalist, she also won a silver medal, the latter, at the Pan American Games held in the Dominican capital in 2003.

Bitter moment

Despite the fact that the sport has given her many emotions, she bitterly remembers the day that she was declared positive for doping substance at the 2008 Olympic Games, held in Beijing, China, a situation that had to be reversed after Test B gave negative.

“It was a persecution that turned into a nightmare,” says Yuderqui, because, according to what he said, in a relatively short time they went to Bulgaria where he did a training base prior to his participation in the Beijing Olympic Games and took tests, then when He arrived at the villa in Beijing and they did another one, after the weigh-in they took another sample and at the end of the competition and having finished fourth, they did another anti-doping test. “It was something I had never experienced,” Yuderqui recalls.

Yuderqui belongs to a family that has given several athletes, all of them with more than enough success, and comes from a city (San Pedro de Macorís) that is the one that has produced the most and best weightlifters thanks to the technician Héctor Domínguez.

Athletes of the stature of Crismery Santana, Wanda Rijo and Víctor Reyna, carry the family blood that Yuderquis has, a graduate in accounting, graduated from the Pedro Henríquez Ureña National University (UNPHU) and who will make his investiture next November, of course, if the situation of COVID-19 allows it.

Will graduate in November

Investment.

Yuderqui is preparing to carry out his accounting investiture in November.

Stellar SPM.

She joins athletes such as Crismery Santana, Wanda Rijo, Beatriz Pirón, Guillermina Candelario, Víctor Reyna among others to be great idols of San Pedro de Macorís, a province that stands out in the weights.