Limited to 12 units, the SCV12 is Lamborghini’s new circuit car

With 830 horsepower, it boasts of equipping the most powerful V12 ever made by the brand

The Lamborghini SCV12 is a circuit car created by the competition department of the Sant’Agata Bolognese firm and the Lamborghini Centro Stile design center. At 830 horsepower, it boasts the most powerful V12 engine ever created by the brand. Only 12 units will be manufactured. Its official presentation will be on July 27, and its price has not yet been confirmed.

The SCV12 has already completed its development phase and is now facing its official presentation, scheduled for July 27. To make the waiting more bearable, we already have with us the first photographs of his tests at Paul Ricard and also the premises of the project he represents.

LAMBORGHINI SCV12: EXTERIOR

The official photos that have come out of the Lamborghini SCV12 were taken with camouflage decoration and during its development test program on the French circuit of Paul Ricard.

Lamborghini has proclaimed that the SCV12 outperforms the Lamborghini Huracán GT3 in aerodynamic efficiency and cornering. Of course, this car does not obey any regulation, as it is nothing more and nothing less than a circuit toy.

Its monocoque is carbon fiber and has been created specifically for this model, while its aerodynamics bear the signature of the Lamborghini Squadra Corse and its experience in the world of competition.

Immediately striking is its prominent rear spoiler, which is adjustable and dual-profile, with more central support points than on the Hurricane GT3 and curved side endplates.

The two exhaust outlets are at the height of what could be a non-existent license plate, which clears the diffuser to generate the maximum possible downforce. The rear suspension is of the push-rod type and is mounted directly on the gearbox.

The front hood has a double air inlet with a central outlet, as in the Hurricane GT3. The rims are 19 inches in the front and 20 in the rear, in both cases magnesium and with specific marking tires designed by Pirelli.

LAMBORGHINI SCV12: INTERIOR

No image of the interior of the Lamborghini SCV12 has yet transpired, although due to its nature as a circuit vehicle we can expect a minimalist interior focused on practicality, with carbon fiber seats and few extras designed for comfort.

LAMBORGHINI SCV12: MECHANICAL

The Lamborghini SCV12 equips a V12 atmospheric engine that delivers 830 horsepower to the rear axle. It is the most powerful V12 ever made by the house of Sant’Agata Bolognese.

The propeller is associated with a six-speed sequential gearbox derived from the one that equips the Hurricane Super Trophy Evo. It is mounted on the rear axle and is a structural part of the chassis.

Lamborghini has yet to report SCV12 acceleration and top speed figures.

It has confirmed that the engine uses dynamic force feeding, which slightly improves the air intake in the cylinders to increase its performance. Even in the layman’s view, it is evident from the air intake above the passenger compartment.

LAMBORGHINI SCV12: PRICES

The price of the Lamborghini SCV12 has not yet been confirmed. Only 12 units will be manufactured. Those who purchase one will have access to an advanced driving program to learn how to tame their SCV12 on the track.

Its official presentation is scheduled for July 27, 2020.

UPDATE RECORD

Date Upgrade 06/23/2020 First images and data of the Lamborghini SCV12

If you want to read more news like this visit our Flipboard