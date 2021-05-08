the most powerful on the market for less than € 300

The realme X50 Pro drops to 299 euros, a historical drop that you cannot miss.

The realme X50 Pro stars today in Amazon one of those offers that you cannot miss if you want a high-end terminal for little money. First, we find its version with 8 GB of RAM and 128 GB of storage for only 299 euros, a historic drop from its 599 euros at launch, all supported by the power of the processor. Snapdragon 865.

As if this were not enough, Amazon also throws the price of the version of 8 GB of RAM and 256 GB of storage, which goes from 669 official euros to 349 euros, which supposes a brutal discount of 329 euros. Without a doubt, these are the two deals of the day on Amazon. Let’s learn more about this magnificent realme terminal.

Buy the cheapest realme X50 Pro

There are many benefits of the realme X50 Pro on offer, so let’s go part by part. Let’s talk about your screen first Super AMOLED 6.44-inch, with resolution Full HD + and refresh rate of 90 Hz.

Under its chassis is the processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 which, as we already know, ensures plenty of power for all the activities you want to do with this terminal. As we have seen, you can choose the memory configuration of 8GB + 128GB, wave of 8GB + 256GB, which also stars in a spectacular price drop on Amazon.

If what interests you most about the device is photography, you should know that this realme smartphone has a quad rear camera with sensor 64 MP main, 8 MP ultra wide angle, 12 MP telephoto and 2 MP portrait lens. On the front you will find not one, but two cameras, the main one being 32 MP and the secondary one being an 8 MP wide angle.

The autonomy offered by this mobile also has ballots to fall in love, because it equips a 4,200 mAh battery with 65W SuperDart fast charge, that is, you can fully charge it in just 40 minutes.

There is no doubt, the realme X50 Pro is one of the most advanced and cheap mobiles on the current market, and now it can be in your hands for only 299 euros in its 128 GB version on Amazon. You can learn more about the realme X50 Pro in our analysis and on the realme website.

Buy the realme X50 Pro in other stores

The realme X50 Pro is for sale in other online stores, such as PcComponents. There you can buy the version of 8GB + 128GB for 299 euros, that of 8GB + 256GB for 349 euros and that of 12GB + 256GB for 399, spectacular prices in the three options.

Best alternatives to the realme X50 Pro

The offers that the realme X50 Pro has on this occasion make it an almost unbeatable option, but let’s know some mobiles with similar characteristics that you can buy. One of them is the Xiaomi Mi 10T Pro, also with Snapdragon 865, also with a great discount at Amazon that leaves it at 430 euros. Another option is the OnePlus 8T, lowered to 499 euros on Amazon, also supported by the Snapdragon 865.

Related topics: Phones, Chinese Phones, Deals, Realme

Do you want to find out about the latest offers? Click here and join our bargain community on Telegram and don’t miss one: t.me/chollosandro4all