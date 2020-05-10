No need to buy a high-end to enjoy a powerful smartphone. The mid-range Android has come a long way in recent years, offering novel features such as displays with a high refresh rate and very complete processors.

To help you a little to search in a panorama full of options, we have collected some powerful smartphones They have a fairly tight price. These are mobile will perform without any problem with demanding applications and games, and they do not exceed 250 euros.

Huawei P40 Lite

The Huawei P40 Lite comes with a nice design and a 6.4-inch IPS screen with Full HD + resolution, along with a small hole for the front camera.

In his guts, the Kirin 810, a very solvent processor that you can find along with a version of 6 GB of RAM. We find changes in the rear compared to the Huawei P30 Lite, since it incorporates a quad rear camera with a 48-megapixel main sensor. We do not forget its battery, which reaches 4,200 mAh.

Screen: 6.4-inch IPS, Full HD + resolution and 398 DPI

Processor: Kirin 810

RAM: 6 GB

Cameras: quad 48 + 8 + 2 + 2 megapixel rear camera | 32 megapixel front camera

Drums: 4,200 mAh

Huawei P Smart Pro

The catalog of the Chinese firm is very wide and we meet another member of the P Smart family. It has a screen 6.59-inch IPS and Full HD + resolution, along with a clean design, without notch or hole. Its front camera is hidden in a pop-up system.

Your brain is the Kirin 710F Created by Huawei, which you can find in a single version of 6 GB of RAM and 128 GB of storage. On its back, a triple camera led by a 48 megapixel sensor.

Screen: 6.59-inch IPS, Full HD + resolution and 416 PPP

Processor: Kirin 710F

RAM: 6 GB

Cameras: triple rear camera 48 + 8 + 2 megapixels | 16 megapixel front camera

Drums: 4,000 mAh

realme 6

The realme smartphone, which we have already analyzed, has a panel 6.5-inch IPS and Full HD + resolution. It comes with an unusual feature in this range, a refresh rate of 90 Hz. We are talking about a very fluid device on a daily basis, which gives an experience that is difficult to get rid of.

Under its chassis, the Helium G90T from MediaTek, which comes with 4GB, 6GB and 8GB versions of RAM. This realme 6 also has a quad rear camera that surprised us, and a 4,300 mAh battery, with fast charge of up to 30W.

Screen: 6.5-inch IPS, Full HD + resolution and 405 PPP

Processor: MediaTek Helio G90T

RAM: 4 GB, 6 GB and 8 GB

Cameras: Quad 64 + 8 + 2 + 2 Megapixel Rear Camera | 16 megapixel front camera

Drums: 4,300 mAh

Our choice

If I had to keep one of the terminals in this selection, I would choose the realme 6. I’ve gotten used to 90Hz displays and believe me, it’s hard to go back to a traditional soda rate. Of course, this is not the only reason.

As we pointed out in its analysis, the realme 6 performs without problems, the Helio G90T is a good processor that you can demand a lot from. Further, their cameras offer a fairly high level, beating higher priced smartphones. For less than 250 euros, it is the purchase of the moment.

