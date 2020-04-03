As usual during the first days of each month, the company behind the famous performance test AnTuTu Benchmark has published its list with more powerful smartphones who went through their tests during the past period. On this occasion, the firm publishes a list consisting of twenty telephones, and divided among the terminals most powerful on the market, as well as the mid-range models with better performance.

It is necessary to mention, however, that the list published today refers to the data collected in China, and therefore those models oriented to the global market do not appear. However, it helps us to get an idea of ​​what we will see in the final data that should be published in a few days.

The most powerful Android smartphones of March

March’s Most Powerful Mobile List Welcomes a New Leader. It is none other than the new OPPO Find X2 Pro, the latest star model of the Chinese giant, which with an average of 606,389 points It is positioned as the model with the best performance last March according to data from the AnTuTu platform. Only one rung below, with an average close to 600,000 points, is the Xiaomi Mi 10 Pro, closely followed by the “normal” version of the Oppo Find X2 series.

Another newcomer is the Redio K30 Pro from Xioami, which sneaks into the monthly AnTuTu top for the first time and takes fourth place, thus beating ViVO’s IQOO 3, and the Black Shark 3 Pro from Xiaomi itself.

There is also no other heavyweight launched this year such as the realme X50 Pro 5G, in seventh position and near the VIVO Nex 3S 5G. The Xiaomi and Black Shark 3 are responsible for closing the top, in ninth and tenth positions respectively.

The most powerful mid-range you can buy right now

And what about the mid-range? On this occasion, the podium is occupied by the OPPO Reno3 5G, in first position; the VIVO X30 5G, as runner-up; and the Redmi K30 5G from Xiaomi, which settles for bronze by obtaining an average of 324,717 points.

Curiously, in fourth position is the OPPO Reno3 Pro 5G, which gives us clues about the superiority of the Reno3 MediaTek Dimensional 1000L processor with respect to the Snapdragon 765G of the “Pro” model, at least in terms of gross power.

Honor It is in charge of keeping the fifth position, thanks to its Honor 9X Pro and the Kirn 820 processor that gives life to the Chinese version of the device. A position below is another model with which this Honor 9X shares some features such as the Huawei Nova 6 5G, which surpasses both the Honor 9X “normal” and the Honor 20S, in seventh and eighth position respectively.

Two other models come from China are responsible for closing the list: they are the Huawei Nova 5i Pro, with an average of 300,000 points, and the Redmi Note 8 Pro, which remains close to 290,000 points.

