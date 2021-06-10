the most powerful Chrome OS desktop

CTL Chromebox CBx2 is a sign of the momentum that Google and its partners are bringing to the Chrome OS ecosystem, the best-selling “Linux” in personal computers and a necessary platform that puts the counterpoint to Windows and macOS.

If Chromebooks laptops are the main format and on their tenth anniversary since launch they have received news in design, features and new functions, they are not the only computers that can be purchased with the Chrome OS pre-installed and the platform has others such as all-in-one AIOs Chromebase and mini-PCs Chromebox.

CTL Chromebox CBx2, good mini-PC

The one we present to you today is one of the latter. A compact mini computer, but offering a good level of hardware. It is powered by a processor Core i7-10610U. A CPU suitable for this type of equipment that under the Intel low-voltage series adjusts the TDP up to 25 watts and offers four physical cores and eight native processing threads, working frequencies of up to 4.9 GHz in turbo mode and 8 Mbytes. cache.

We like less the integrated Intel UHD Graphics that it includes compared to the latest Iris Plus, although its features should be sufficient for this format. We like the memory and storage capacity the most, as it can be mounted up to 64 Gbytes DDR4 and up to 2 Tbytes for internal storage with an M.2 to PCIe SSD.

Despite its compact size, its connectivity is also really good, starting with an Intel AX201 module that offers support for Wi-Fi 6 and Bluetooth 5.1. As for ports, they are divided between the front and the rear with four USB 3.0, SD memory card reader, Ethernet LAN, audio and video outputs, 2 HDMI 2.0 and a Display Port 1.4 via a USB connector. Type C.

As for the software you know. The Linux kernel used by Chrome OS provides robustness to a system that stands out for its simplicity, ease of use, administration or security. The support for applications does not support comparison and runs the native ones of the platform, those of Android, and in different ways those of Linux and even those of Windows.

CTL Chromebox CBx2, the most powerful thing we remember in a mini-PC under the Google platform, can be purchased on the manufacturer’s website. It is not cheap and fully equipped (64 GB of RAM and 2 TB SSD) its price rises to 1,419 dollars. The base version with 8 GB of RAM, 128 GB for storage and the Core i7-10610U, has a more adjusted price of 719 dollars.