The Spanish company Ingeteam, based in the Bizcaya Science and Technology Park, has developed the most powerful charger for electric cars in Europe, which reaches up to 400 kW of power and allows to recharge an electric car in a time of between five and ten minutes .

Last October, the Ugaldebieta charging station located on the A-8 motorway as it passed through the town of Abanto-Zierbena (Bizkaia), a project led by Repsol-Ibil and Ingeteam, was inaugurated. It is the most powerful electroline station in Europe and has 4 terminals capable of reaching 400 kW of power each.

These ultra fast chargers are made of silicon carbide (SiC) semiconductors. “They are 10 to 15 times faster”, says Mikel Zabaleta, responsible for the development of Ingeteam high-power chargers, “but having this speed also has its disadvantages”.

According to Zabaleta, electromagnetic disturbances, surges, or resonances, for example, are factors that have been taken into account when designing this product.

Silicon carbide switches behave similarly to traditional silicon switches, however, thanks to SiC, switching times can be reduced. “This speed in operation translates into a reduction in losses and a decrease in the size of the components,” says Zabaleta.

The implementation of SiC technology in commercial equipment (with industrial requirements) represents a world first. In-depth study of the repercussions of SiC technology, by the team in charge of Mikel Zabaleta, has been of vital importance for obtaining an optimized design.

Silicon carbide (SiC) semiconductors are currently the best solution for power converters. “SiC is the material of the near future,” says Zabaleta.

SiC technology increases the efficiency of electric car chargers, and this is a vital factor in ultra-fast chargers; since the amount of power that is handled is very important. The SiC makes it possible to include technological innovations to the charger aimed at reducing the necessary volume: “A high-frequency isolation that reduces the size of the transformer by several orders of magnitude.”

The energy density that has been achieved thanks to the use of SiC is unimaginable using conventional silicon semiconductors. This allows for more compact chargers with a larger design component.

There are ultra-fast chargers for electric cars that reach powers of between 150 and 350 kW. “Our new equipment is capable of offering up to 400 kW of power, making it the most powerful charger in all of Europe.”

Regardless of the maximum power of the charger, it is the car that determines the final charging power. Currently there are few vehicles capable of charging these 400 kW, but this amount is expected to increase in the future. It is therefore a charger that is not only prepared for current electric vehicles, but for future electric vehicles.

