Anti-inflammatory foods are an exceptional natural ally to combat all kinds of chronic diseases, this is due to their ability to reduce inflammation and promote cell repair

It is very simple, inflammation is the source of all disease When we understand this simple principle, we give more importance to the type of food we consume. When the inflammation it becomes chronic accelerates the aging process, increases the risk of degenerative diseases and shortens life expectancy. The good news is that there are wonderful natural allies on which the famous anti-inflammatory diet which is considered one of the best ways to prevent and heal.

The inflammation process usually occurs in main organs of the human body which result in a long list of diseases, to these pathologies they have the peculiarity of receive names ending with “itis” and that hide inflammatory processes as is the case of sinusitis, arthritis, colitis, pancreatitis, bronchitis, pharyngitis and many others. We invite you to know the 6 most powerful anti-inflammatory foodsThe benefits of including them in your daily diet will be enormous.

1. Turmeric

One of the great qualities of turmeric It is found in its high content of antioxidants that give it most of its medicinal benefits among which its anti-inflammatory, anticancer and antidepressant power. In particular it is a species that is famous for its qualities to promote disinflammation, it is therefore recommended for people who suffer all kinds of pain, rheumatism and fibromyalgia. At the same time it is related to his ability to remove saturated fat, cereals and carbohydrates, which are considered one of the main causes of inflammation. Not in vain since ancient times it has been used in traditional Chinese and Indian medicine like a great highly healing medicinal ingredient and that Hydrocortisone has been compared; It is wonderful to treat all kinds of liver disorders, gastritis, colitis, arthritis, gas and more. The recommendation is to consume a tablespoon of turmeric powder daily.

Turmeric. / Photo: Shutterstock

2. Avocado

Avocado is considered one of the healthiest foods that exist, is a superfood full of nutritional and healing benefits. Thanks to its extraordinary content in Vitamin E acts like a great cell protectors, at the same time its contribution in vitamine B6 gives it an extraordinary anti-inflammatory effect. All this is complemented in a good way with your contribution in monounsaturated fatty acids than They benefit the cardiovascular system, reduce high cholesterol levels, prevent disease and fight pain.

Avocado. / Photo: C00 License

3. Papaya

Papaya is famous for being a fruit that effectively benefits all the digestive function and intestinal health, is valued for its high content of antioxidants, vitamins and minerals. Largely their anti-inflammatory benefits are due to its content in a unique enzyme called papain which is characterized by its benefits to improve protein digestion, by improving digestion, immediately inflammatory processes are reduced. The recommendation is to consume a cup of papaya a day can be like whole fruit, in juices or smoothies.

Papaya./Photo: iStock

4. Green tea

Green tea is one of the healthiest drinks on the planet and its consumption is one of the best habits that we can integrate into our routine. It stands out for being a extraordinary source of antioxidants, among which the epigallocatechin which in fact is considered one of the most intense antioxidants of the nature; thanks to this is a great anti-inflammatory agent, you can increase its benefits if you mix it with a little ginger powder. The recommendation is to consume it between meals to enhance its benefits.

Green Tea. / Photo: Shutterstock

5. Cocoa

Another superfood that is a wonderful ally for the entire organism, have a interesting nutritional content and it stands out for its high contribution in polyphenol antioxidants. It is special to combat oxidative stress and free radicals and thanks to his magnificent contribution in magnesium and its powerful antioxidants it’s full of anti-inflammatory properties. The recommendation of the experts is to consume it pure (between 80 and 90% cocoa) and in little portions.

Cocoa. / Photo: Shutterstock

6. Olive oil

The star ingredient of the Mediterranean diet and other valuable superfood which stands out for its unmatched medicinal benefits. It has the peculiarity of being rich in a compound called oleocantal which stands out for give it a light spicy flavor and immense anti-inflammatory benefits. At the same time their eStrong antioxidants not only deflate they are powerful for improve digestion, protect the stomach lining, fight ulcers and constipation and protect the liver.

Olive oil. / Photo: Shutterstock

.