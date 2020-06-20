In this article, ComputerHoy could receive a commission for your purchases. More information.

If Apple’s laptops have one thing in particular that makes them stand out from their competitors, it’s their design and how well they age, even after several years they can be resold for good money. And is that laptops as powerful as this 15.6-inch MacBook Pro after several years can get a lot out of it.

This 15.6-inch MacBook Pro with the very powerful Intel Core i9 processor Ninth generation is available on TuImeiLibre for € 2,779. Do you think it is a very high price? Take into account its technical characteristics.

This 15.6-inch laptop from Apple is the model with one of the most powerful processors on the market, a 2.4GHz eight-core Intel Core i9 and also with 16GB of RAM and a 512GB SSD.

This mid-2019 model was the last 15.6-inch model and with one of the most powerful processors that a MacBook Pro has ever touched. It is the 9th Generation 2.3GHz 8-core Intel Core i9 based on Coffee Lake architecture.

Also has 16 GB of RAM and one 512 GB SSD. Your dedicated graphics card is a AMD Radeon Pro 650X 4GB. Therefore it is one of the most powerful Apple computers in the laptop section.

Who is this laptop for? For any artist, designer or programmer who likes to use exclusive applications for macOS or versions for their operating system, such as Adobe or 3D design applications. If you are an application developer this MacBook Pro will allow you to compile your apps in less time.

It has the famous Touch Bar, an elongated touch screen where the function keys would be, allowing you to have more interaction options with different applications. It also has the H2 security chip next to the Touch ID fingerprint reader to unlock the equipment or make payments.

This 15.6-inch MacBook Pro is a powerful machine for those who need to squeeze every hertz out of their processors. Now you have it reduced in TuImeiLibre for € 2,779. Ships from Spain and has fast shipping.

It is a good way to save money. The most current model of this laptop with the Core i9 processor happens to cost € 2,839 on Amazon.

