Germany’s most populous state, North Rhine-Westphalia, today removed the mandatory 14-day quarantine requirement for people arriving from their neighbors in the European Union (EU) and other European countries, while the other German states will the same shortly.

The rule expired at midnight on Thursday, and the state government said in a statement that the German federal states agreed yesterday with the federal government to exempt travelers from other EU countries and from Iceland, Norway, Liechtenstein, Switzerland and the United Kingdom. United.

The decision will be applied in the coming days, said the note.

“Germany will overcome the coronavirus crisis only if the free European movement of people, goods and services is fully restored,” the head of government of North Rhine-Westphalia, Armin Laschet, said in the statement, the German news agency DPA reported.

North Rhine-Westphalia, bordering the Netherlands and Belgium, had already been pressing Chancellor Angela Merkel’s federal government to lift restrictions on travelers and hopes that other regions will follow suit.

German Interior Minister Horst Seehofer had recommended earlier this week that states lift the quarantine rule for travelers from Europe, but keep it for those elsewhere.

At the federal level, Seehofer announced on Wednesday that Germany would begin to gradually lift border controls starting today.

The Interior Ministry decreed the controls on March 15, both in land, air and sea traffic, a measure that affected the arrival of passengers across the borders with Austria, Switzerland, France, Luxembourg and Denmark, as well as to those coming by air from Italy and Spain.

Along with these controls, the federal government issued a general recommendation to all its citizens not to travel to any country in the world until, at least, June 14.

The removal of quarantine is the responsibility of the regional powers. Along with North Rhine-Westphalia, the states of Rhineland Palatinate and Saarland, also in the west of the country, had announced their intention to lift it.

While stabilizing their daily infections, the official figures in the country are: 173,152 infected, with 151,700 patients recovered and 7,824 deceased.

Germany is ranked eighth worldwide in terms of infections, after the United States, Russia, the United Kingdom, Spain, Italy, Brazil and France.

