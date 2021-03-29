In 2020, the world population reached 7.8 billion people, and a good part of them (around 36%) are concentrated in just two countries. The total number of inhabitants of planet Earth has tripled between 1950 and 2010 And, if the forecasts are met, it could be close to quadrupled by 2050.

The most populous continent is Asia, and it is estimated that by 2070 it will reach a population of 5.27 billion people. Currently 60% of the world’s population lives there, 17% in Africa and 10% in Europe.

Although Japan is not among the most populous countries in the world, updated data in 2020 shows that its capital, Tokyo is the most populated mega-city on the planet: about 37.4 million people live there. It is closely followed by Delhi, India, with 30.6 million people. Shanghai in China (27.3 million inhabitants), Säo Paulo in Brazil (22 million inhabitants) and Mexico City in Mexico (21.8 million inhabitants) complete the classification of cities.

With respect to the countries, here we show you (from least to most), the ten most populated of the entire planet (Source: Statista)