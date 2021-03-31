The most popular Xiaomi smartphone is discounted on Amazon

Get the Redmi 9 and do not pay more than 100 euros.

Thanks to this Amazon offer you can take Xiaomi’s most popular smartphone. The Redmi 9 is at your fingertips for less than 100 euros in its version with 3 GB of RAM and 32 GB of storage. These are its main characteristics.

Buy the Redmi 9 at the best price

The Xiaomi smartphone arrives with a 6.53-inch IPS screen and Full HD + resolution. Its body has been made of plastic and has a simple and beautiful design. In its guts, one of MediaTek’s creations, the Helio G80. You will not have performance problems on a day-to-day basis. This Redmi 9 also has 4 cameras and a battery of 5,020 mAh.

MediaTek Helio G80 4 GB of RAM and 64 GB of internal memory (expandable) 6.53 ″ IPS screen, Full HD + 5,020 mAh battery with 18W fast charge 4 cameras NFC, 3.5mm Jack and FM Radio

