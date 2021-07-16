The Most Popular VPNs to Use During Summer Vacation

Protect your privacy. Skip censorship. Encrypt your data. Access to content blocked in your country. These are just some of the things you can do if you use a VPN. Acronym for Virtual Private Network, Virtual Private Network, this tool serves to safeguard both your security and your privacy.

Years ago, VPNs seemed like the stuff of eccentrics, businesses, or security professionals. Today, knowing that much of the internet feeds on our data and its sale and traffic, sometimes illegally, have a virtual shield Being blocked from indiscriminate access to your data is not so far-fetched.

Today there are a multitude of VPN services. There are free ones, like the one offered by Opera in your browser or Hola.org, to name two examples. And if you are looking for a more customizable VPN with more features, there are endless payment options. The most recent to arrive in Spain, Mozilla VPN, of those responsible for Firefox Y Thunderbird. Let’s take a look at the most popular VPNs.

ExpressVPN

The name of ExpressVPN it usually comes out in the top positions in most VPN comparisons. There must be a reason.

Official apps for Windows, Mac, Linux, iOS Y AndroidVersion for install on compatible routersSupport via router for Apple TV, Android TV, Fire TV, Smart TV, PlayStation, Xbox or Nintendo switchSimultaneously protected devices: 5Campus: British Virgin IslandsServers– 3,000+ VPN servers in 160 locations in 94 countriesEncryption: encryption using AES-256 and HMAC authenticationVPN protocol: protocol Open VPNNo Logs / No Registration PolicyPrice for 1 month: € 11.24 per month Price for 6 months: € 8.67 per month Price for 15 months: € 5.79 per month

CyberGhost

Fast and reliable. This is the cover letter of CyberGhost, another of the VPN services that better stand out in the comparisons.

Official apps for Windows, Mac, Linux, iOS Y AndroidVersion for Fire tv Y Android TVSupport for other devices via DNS changeSimultaneously protected devices: 7Campus: It arises in Germany, but its headquarters are in Bucharest, RomaniaServers: 7,200+ VPN serversEncryption: employs AES-256VPN protocol: uses OpenVPN, IKEv2 Y WireGuardNo Logs / No Registration PolicyPrice for 1 month: € 11.99 per month Price for 12 months: € 3.75 per month Price for 39 months: € 2 per month

NordVPN

Along with the previous names, NordVPN it also tends to top the most popular VPN service lists. In addition, it is often advertised frequently. These are your credentials.

As an incentive, in addition to VPN, it has its own password manager, NordPass and your own encrypted cloud, NordLocker.

Official apps for Windows, Mac, Linux, iOS,Android Y Android TVVersion for install on compatible routersSupport via router for other devices, televisions and game consoles Protected devices simultaneously: 6Campus: PanamaServers: more than 5,200 in 59 countriesEncryption: encryption AES-256-GCM with 4096 bit DH keyVPN protocol: OpenVPNNo Logs / No Registration PolicyPrice for 1 month: € 9.56 per month Price for 12 months: 3.93 € per month Price for 27 months: 2.64 € per month

Private Internet Access

Another popular VPN is Private Internet Access. He does not bet so much on advertising, but we can also find the odd advertisement of his. And although it does not specify the number of VPN servers it has, it does indicate that they are spread over 78 countries.

Official apps for Windows, Mac, Linux, iOS Y AndroidVersion for install on compatible routersSupport via router for Apple TV, Android TV, Fire TV, Smart TV, PlayStation, Xbox or Nintendo switchSimultaneously protected devices: 10Campus: USAServers– Servers in 78 countries and Shadowsocks and SOCKS5 proxy serversEncryption: AES-128 and AES-256VPN protocol: OpenVPN and WireGuardNo Logs / No Registration PolicyPrice for 1 month: € 9.29 per month Price for 12 months: € 3.10 per month Price for 26 months: € 2.50 per month

Surfshark

Its nice name is a whole purpose of intentions and an allegory of what you can be surfing the internet in public places or without adequate protection. Surfshark stands out from the competition by offering protection to any device you have, no matter how many there are simultaneously.

As an incentive, it offers two additional services. The first is Surfshark Alert and notifies us if there is any vulnerability related to our personal data. For its part, Surfshark Search allows you to use browsers in stealth mode, navigate without a trace and avoid advertising.

Official apps for Windows, Mac, Linux, iOS, Android Y Fire tvSimultaneously protected devices: UnlimitedCampus: British Virgin IslandsServers: more than 3,200 servers in 65 countriesEncryption: AES-256VPN protocol: IKEv2, OpenVPN, WireGuard and ShadowsocksNo Logs / No Registration Policy: Yes Price for 1 month: € 10.93 per month Price for 6 months: € 5.48 per month Price for 24 months: € 2.10 per month

