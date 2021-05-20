the most popular cryptocurrency exchange is down worldwide

The famous cryptocurrency exchange, Coinbase, has gone down worldwide and is currently going through a global crash.

Coinbase, the most popular cryptocurrency exchange, is going through problems due to the large traffic derived from the large variations in the price of some of the most popular cryptos, such as Bitcoin, Dogecoin or Ethereum.

The Coinbase’s failure is affecting both the web, as well as its application for Android and iPhone, and more and more users are reporting problems through platforms such as DownDetector, and on social networks such as Twitter. In the latter, the hashtag #Coinbasedown begins to gain popularity, with hundreds of tweets published in the last minutes.

Coinbase is not alone: ​​platforms like Binance have problems too

Although the bulk of the reports refer to the Coinbase problems, The truth is that the platform is not the only one that is currently going through a fall. Other cryptocurrency exchange services such as Binance, Gemini, Coindesk or Kraken They also seem to be crashing around the world, preventing users from accessing their wallets and making exchanges.

In the case of Coinbase, most users indicate that it is not possible to buy cryptocurrencies, nor make sales or any other type of operation.

Even if Coinbase has not yet commented on the matter of the problems on its platform, it is not the first time that the service stop working during a period of large rises or falls in the value of the most popular cryptocurrencies. On this occasion, Bitcoin, Ethereum and Dogecoin have been the most affected currencies, mainly due to the decision of several financial associations of Chinese origin and its restrictive stance regarding the buying and selling of cryptocurrencies.

As is usual with this type of falls, it is most likely that Coinbase works again sooner or later, when the traffic is reduced enough to be able to restore normal operation of the servers again.

In that sense, when accessing the Coinbase website, a “waiting room” has been set up that obliges users to remain on hold before being able to access the platform. Right now, said waiting time is greater than one hour.

What to do if Coinbase doesn’t work?

Unfortunately, Coinbase users they can’t do too much before the fall of the platform. Currently, it is not possible buy, sell or trade cryptocurrencies, and the only option is to resort to alternative exchanges that are currently operational.

