The most popular car brand in Europe is not the one that triumphs in Spain (according to Google)

ACD May 31, 2021

BMW is the most popular car brand in Europe among Internet users, although in Spain the most sought after manufacturer is another.

What are the most popular car brands among Internet users in Europe? This is the question that the Picodi.com analysts tried to answer by studying the searches made by users of 64 car brands and their models during the last 4 years in the Google system, taking as a source the archived data from Google Keyword Planner.

In the study, which covers all European countries except Andorra, Malta, Monaco, San Marino and Vatican City, the BMW brand leads the way, leading in 15 countries. Among them are the United Kingdom, Germany, Austria, Hungary, Estonia, Serbia, Montenegro and Macedonia.

BMW leads the ranking in 15 countries

The second most popular brand is Mercedes-Benz, which is the most consulted in 10 countries, including Portugal, Luxembourg, Belgium, Russia and Albania. Third is Toyota, which is preferred in Latvia, Lithuania, Poland, Greece and Bulgaria.

The fourth position is shared by Volkswagen and Tesla. The German manufacturer is the first in searches in Spain, Italy, Belarus and Ukraine; while the American company wins in Ireland, Liechtenstein, Norway and Switzerland.

Hyundai cars are the most sought after in the Czech Republic, Slovakia and Iceland, while French brands Peugeot and Renault and Swedish Volvo are at the bottom of the ranking. Peugeot is preferred by the Danes and the French, Renault is the most sought after in Turkey and Volvo in Sweden.

If we go to the American continent, user preferences change. There the most popular is Toyota. The Japanese brand outperformed its rivals in 14 countries, ranging from the Caribbean (Dominican Republic, Puerto Rico, Barbados, Antigua and Barbuda), through Central American countries (El Salvador, Honduras and Panama) to Suriname, Guyana and Peru.

The most wanted car brands on the planet

Second place, being the most popular brand among Internet users in 4 countries, occupies it Chevrolet, which dominates Chile, Colombia, Ecuador and Mexico. While Venezuela and some countries that are part of the Southern Cone (Argentina and Uruguay) sided with Volkswagen.

BMW, Honda, Hyundai and Tesla share the fourth position, although the American brand of electric cars triumphs in Canada and the United States.