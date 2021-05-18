The most popular car brand in each country in Europe

Based on the queries searched online for 4 years, the Picodi analysis team has analyzed which are the most popular car brands in each country. Pay attention!

May 18, 2021 (08:45 CET)

The most popular car brand in each European country: which one wins in Spain?

An interesting new study by the analysis team of Picodi, based on the comparison of the number of online search queries of 64 car brands for no less than 4 years, it already shows us some interesting results that directly elevate BMW as the most popular car brand. So the data scientifically say.

Specific, BMW has been able to surpass all its rivals in up to 15 countries, leading Internet consultations in countries such as the United Kingdom, Germany, Austria, Hungary or most of the Balkan countries. There is therefore no doubt that the German firm is consolidated as the most interesting for Internet users.

For behind BMW, Mercedes-Benz has been the second most valued brand in all countries, reaching the maximum popularity in up to 10 countries, among which Russia, Portugal, Belgium, Luxembourg, Albania or Armenia stand out. Closes the podium of the most valued car brands a surprising Toyota, which is among many premiums as it is considered the most interesting in searches for countries like Bulgaria, Greece, Poland, Lithuania or Latvia.

The most popular car brands in Europe.

VW, the most popular brand in Spain

Right behind these three signatures, the top 5 is closed by two brands tied: Tesla and Volkswagen. The booming American electric car company leads the searches in nations such as Ireland, Norway or Switzerland, while the German brand is especially popular in Spain, Italy, Ukraine or Belarus. Therefore we already know: in Spain, VW is the undisputed leader in online car searches.

Other curious data position Hyundai, for example, as the most valued brand in the Czech Republic, Slovakia and Iceland. They close the list of brands with the most searches Peugeot (which leads in Denmark and France), Renault (who wins in Turkey) or Volvo (which prevails in his home market in Sweden).