Stack Overflow has published its developer survey 2020. With the questionnaire they have interviewed almost 65,000 programmers to tell them things like their favorite technologies, the interests they have, and the salaries they receive.

One of the most interesting facts is how the adored Python has fallen two popularity posts at the hands of Rust and Microsoft’s TypeScript as the programming language most loved by developers, albeit by a very small margin.

More loved does not mean more used

Most loved programming languages ​​- Stack Overflow 2020 Developer Survey

Even if only 5.1% of the interviewed developers say they have used Rust, turned out to be the most loved by 86.1% of those who responded. And it has been the language most loved by many programmers for a while, although it is still a great unknown.

In that same category, TypeScript, the JavaScript superset developed and maintained by Microsoft, has removed Phython from second place., although by a difference of less than 1%. These three are followed by Kotlin, Go, Julia, Dart, C #, Swift and JavaScript.

The latter, although it is ranked 10 among the most loved, is still the most used technology: 67.7% of professional programmers use JavaScript, followed by HTML / CSS, SQL, Python and Java.

Technologies most used by developers – Stack Overflow 2020 Developer Survey

Curiously, JavaScript is also one of the most hated languages, 41.7% of developers who use it or have used it do not want to continue using it. However, the first place here is taken by VBA, repudiated by 80.4% of all interviewees. This is followed by Objective-C, Perl, Assembly, C, PHP, Ruby, C ++, Java, R, Haskell, and Scala.

While among the languages ​​that developers are most interested in learning or starting to use in their work the undisputed winner is Python. 30% of programmers want to use it, followed by 18.5% want to work with JavaScript, 17.9% with Go, 17% with TypeScript, and 14.6% with Rust.

Python and R pay better

Stack Overflow also offers a lot of data on the job status of programmers, making it clear that a good salary is the most important factor when looking for a job, followed by the opportunity to work with new technologies.

Not all jobs pay the same, and on both the global and U.S. averages, engineering managers They are the highest paid, averaging about $ 92,000 annually. This is followed SRE (Site Reliability Engineering) with about 80 thousand a year.

75% of developers work less than 45 hours a week

DevOps pays an average of 68 thousand, data engineers They are close to 65,000, and data scientists and machine learning specialists are around 58,000. Developers of desktop or business applications are around 56 thousand, system administrators 54 thousand.

Highest Paid Technologies – Stack Overflow 2020 Developer Survey

Mobile developers and academic researchers are at the bottom of the table hovering around $ 43,000 and $ 41,000 annually. In addition to this is the component of years of experience and mastered languages. There they noticed that those who work with Python and R handle higher wages.

However, they are Perl, Scala, Go, Rust and Ruby the five highest paid technologies. With salaries that exceed 70 thousand dollars a year for everyone.

This survey was done in February 2020, before COVID-19 declared a pandemicSo in Stack Overflow they want to point out that wages and various other job data can paint a different picture right now.