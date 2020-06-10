The KDE community has announced the release of Plasma 5.19, the latest version of the desktop environment arrives with a long list of small changes that together focus on offer the most pleasant user experience possible.

In their advertisement they have christened it a bit of being the “Polished Plasma”, given that the main effort of the developers this time was put eliminate as many bugs as possible, improve usability, unify design, make the environment more consistent, and offer more control over the desktop to users.

The devil is in the details

Although these types of updates do not usually attract as much attention because there are not a dozen big news to mention, for some with more experience using distros they turn out to be the most welcome in the end, due to their focus on stability and consistency.

Plasma 5.19 It comes with tons of details like a better spacer for the panel that automatically centers your widgets, new photo avatars for users, new design for multimedia playback applets, greater consistency in the size of the window headers, or increased size the default system font to make it easier to read.

The default app settings page has also been improved, the global shortcuts page has been better organized, now the general system settings can be launched from KRunner, the screen settings now show the aspect ratio of the resolutions, you have more control over the speed of the animations, and the Information Center app has been redesigned to make it more consistent with the rest of the system.

The list of details is quite long, other small improvements include easier uninstall of Flatpak repositories, improvements in usability of sticky notes, or even more control over scroll speed in Wayland.

As always, you can download Live images from Plasma 5, or choose your favorite distro. The best option to get the latest version as soon as possible is to opt for KDE Neon, or you can follow the path of other distros like Kubuntu, openSUSE, Fedora, or Manjaro that usually use LTS versions of KDE.

