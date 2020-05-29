The most peculiar data from the most mysterious countries in the world

Do you know where Ladonia is? And Kyrgyzstan? You have probably never heard of some of the countries in this gallery. Or perhaps there are countries that are so isolated from the rest of the world that they become totally unknown to us.

However, these nations have at least one peculiar factor that surprises the rest of the planet.

Click to discover them.

St. Vincent and the Grenadines

If this place looks familiar to you, maybe it’s because you’ve seen it in the ‘Pirates of the Caribbean’ movies. This Caribbean nation was the scene of the filming of the popular saga.

North Korea

This country is one of the most mysterious because its access is very restricted and it remains isolated from the rest of the world. For that reason, few countries have embassies or consular services there. Didn’t you imagine that Sweden does have one?

Isle of Man

With any luck, from here you can see the Great Rift, the Andromeda galaxy and the polar aurora from this dependency on the British Crown.

Lesotho

The climate varies throughout the African continent. Lesotho is one of the few African countries where it snows.

Eritrea

This Northeast African country has no official language.

Ladonia

Did you know that it is very easy to apply for citizenship in this small country and that it only costs $ 30? Help this small nation grow. You can find the application form on the Ladonia website.

Surinam

Not many people have heard of this South American country. Its population speaks nothing more and nothing less than Dutch.

Sao Tome and Principe

This is one of the most democratic and stable countries in Africa.

Moldova

Did you know that this European country was three years without a president?

Nauru

This Pacific country is the only nation in the world without capital. In addition, it is shaped like a potato.

malt

Malta lies between Sicily and the North African coast. This country houses some of the oldest stone structures on the planet, dating from between 4,000 B.C. and 2,500 B.C.

Djibouti

If you visit this African country, take plenty of water with you. Drinking water is so scarce that bottled water is accepted as a form of payment.

Brunei

No one pays taxes in Brunei. This Southeast Asian country is ruled by a sultan and the country’s wealth comes from the sale of oil.

Serbia

These curious formations are perhaps one of the most peculiar things in this Balkan country. They are called Davolja Varos, which means ‘city of the devil’.

Federated States of Micronesia

There is an island in this country called Yap whose monetary unit is giant wheel-shaped stones, like the ones shown in the photo. They are called Rai stones.

Cook Islands

This nation is located in the South Pacific and owes its name to the explorer Captain James Cook, who arrived on the island in the early 18th century.

Mauritania

Did you know that slavery was not prohibited in this country until 2007? And even after the new law was passed, in 2016, the Global Slavery Index estimated that there were 43,000 enslaved people in the nation.

Bhutan

If you ever visit this Asian country, keep your eyes open to appreciate the exterior decoration of buildings and monuments. You will see that the houses are covered with phallic symbols. These drawings are supposed to bring good luck and protect from evil spirits, according to Thrillist.

Swaziland

This small southern African country has a law that prohibits witches from flying more than 150m above their brooms. Really.

Niue

Forget presidents, queens, or other political figures. The coins of this island country in the Pacific Ocean bear the faces of characters from Disney, Pokémon and ‘Star Wars’.

Republic of Artsakh

Almost no country in the world recognizes the existence of this nation.

Armenia

Chess is a very serious matter in this country. In fact, its teaching is compulsory in both primary and secondary schools.

Kyrgyzstan

In this Asian country they play Kyz kuu or kiss game. It is similar to horse racing, but if the male participant catches his opponent, a woman, and steals a kiss, he wins.

Kiribati

This country is made up of many distant small islands. It would take us six hours to cover all of them by plane. However, the main island is sinking, so visitors often go to New Zealand ABC.

Benin

You may not know this African nation, but surely you have heard of a strange religion that comes from here: voodoo.

Futuna

If you want to travel back in time, Futuna is the perfect place. It has not moved a stone for years and has not been influenced by the modern world.

Tuvalu

This mysterious little country survived and was kept afloat thanks to its internet dominance. One company paid $ 50,000 for the rights to sell ‘.tv’ to other companies.

Lithuania

The strangest thing about this small European country is perhaps its creepy Hill of Crosses. Visitors have planted more than 100,000 crosses there, forming a strange pilgrimage site.

Falkland Islands

In this British territory there are more sheep than people. There are just over 3,000 inhabitants and approximately half a million sheep, according to Steemit.

