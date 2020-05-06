A youtuber was bitten by the “killer hornet” that worries the US (Infobae)

The sting of the “killer hornet” is one of the most feared in the world.

The insect of Asian origin, which now threatens to spread across the west coast of the United States, kills around 50 people each year. And its lethality, experts explain, is due to the neurotoxin released by its venom, a substance that in high doses can cause anaphylactic shock, or cardiac arrest.

Although when reading these data, any sensible individual would flee from an insect of such characteristics, there are intrepid adventurers who come in search of it to catch it and purposely suffer his painful sting. This is the case of the famous Ohio youtuber Nathaniel Peterson, who, of course, knows no limits.

Through its different channels, the communicator shares with his 16 million followers videos in which he lets himself be bitten and bitten by some of the most terrifying animals in the world: Whether they are piranhas, snakes, giant wasps, poisonous ants or tarantulas.

(Photo: YouTube Brave Wilderness video screenshot) (Photo: Youtube Brave Wilderness video screenshot) (Photo: Youtube Brave Wilderness video screenshot)

Known as Coyote PetersonThe American is always looking for new challenges. And in 2018, he undertook a journey with his camera technicians to catch “the most famous insect in Japan”: the “Asian giant hornet” or “killer hornet”.

Actually, the YouTube video is old. He posted it on his channel, Brave Wilderness, before the species went viral on the Internet, after its presence was detected in Washington state last November.

In the episode shared on YouTube, with a total duration of 18 minutes, Peterson enters the misty forest of Tottori Prefecture, one of the largest wilderness areas in Japan. Mandarin scooters, or giant hornets, originally inhabit that country. Although for the Coyote team, finding a specimen was quite a challenge.

For two days, they roamed the bush without success.

When it seemed “that all hope was lost, the great meeting came, in the form of a giant hornet,” Peterson says in the video.

“Wow, it’s really big!” Exclaims one of the cameramen.

(Photo: Youtube Brave Wilderness video screenshot) (Photo: Youtube Brave Wilderness video screenshot)

After showing the insect in a glass jar, so that the channel’s followers could appreciate its morphology in detail, the youtuber introduces it to the network and carefully catches it with tweezers.

“My hand is shaking. Control your nerves Coyote ”, he says in front of the camera.

Restless, he manages to catch the hornet with the pincers and observes it with fascination and fear, while the animal moves to try to free itself. Despite the nerves and fear, the American communicator draws him close to his arm and shows the target how he stung him.

Although the sting is an almost imperceptible tiny spot, the youtuber immediately starts screaming in pain.

“When the stinger went into my arm I felt like a wave and I started to feel very dizzy. I hardly felt what was happening. And then the pain was like immediate, it was immediately sharp. “

(Photo: Youtube Brave Wilderness video screenshot) (Photo: Youtube Brave Wilderness video screenshot) (Photo: Youtube Brave Wilderness video screenshot)

As the video progresses, Peterson’s arm swells more and more. Describing the pain, he explains that it is much more intense than that of the hawk wasp – famous for hunting tarantulas with its venom. Also, note that you cannot touch the sting area, because the pain is unbearable.

Twenty minutes later, the YouTuber’s forearm was completely swollen and had acquired a deep reddish color.

“Right now, I consider it the most painful sting in the world,” the Youtuber said at the end of the video.

MORE ABOUT THIS TOPIC:

The fight to the death between a mouse and a murderous hornet, the invading insect that worries the United States

Alert in the US for the arrival in the country of a deadly insect: it is deadly to people and destroys bee hives in a matter of hours

He gets bitten by the most terrifying insects and is a hit on YouTube: who is Coyote Peterson?