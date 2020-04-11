Before entering the Theater of Dreams, Manchester United fans come across the statue of the Holy Trinity (or United Trinity) at each game, inaugurated in 2008 in tribute to three footballers who were key to the club today be considered one of the largest on the planet. They are George Best, Bobby Charlton and Denis Law, strikers who shone during the late 60s and early 70s in the red shirt. But behind this tribute hides one of the most painful football stories the club has ever suffered.

On February 24, 1940, little Denis came into the world to be the last of the seven children of George and Robina, a young couple from Aberdeen, a coastal town located in eastern Scotland. “It was a difficult place, there was not much food because the war had recently ended and all families were living a hard time,” he recalled in an interview that was part of one of the many documentaries about life.

His father went to work on Monday mornings and returned home on Saturday nights, to spend with his family on Sunday, so it was his mother and older brothers who raised him. Without television and in a different life than today, where the neighbors never locked their doors; he and his friends spent whole afternoons playing ball outside of school hours.

It was precisely a classmate who invited him to join a local academy, where he was discovered by the brother of a Scottish football coach. “I wanted to be an architect, I was good at mathematics”, Law himself laughed, who at the time admired the Argentinean Alfredo Di Stéfano.

The Huddersfield co-opted him immediately and at 16 he was already in the first team. When he turned 17, he signed his first contract and when he crossed the barrier of 18 he received the call of the national team. His career progressed as fast as he did when he took the ball on the field of play, where he stood out for his speed, his ability to control the ball and his great goal-scoring ability.

“No one in the club had seen someone so good at such a young age”said Ray Wilson, who was one of the team’s figures at the time.

After four years, Manchester City bought it in exchange for £ 55,000, a record for any British player at the time. The change of team did not seem to affect the young Law, who scored 22 goals in 44 games and was immediately contacted by an Italian club.

Torino paid out £ 110,000 for his transfer (double what City had paid) and became – again – the most expensive British footballer in the world. “I was young then, and I thought Italy was a place with good weather almost all the time. Then I realized that Torino is right at the foot of the Alps, so there were snow storms in winter ”, he acknowledged years later in dialogue with Sky Sport. But the Italian team also overlooked a small detail, the Scot was not made for catenaccio. The scorer was never able to adapt to that style of play that focused more on the defensive and left elegance behind. On top of that, several injuries, including a product of a car accident, stained his passage through Calcio and, after a handful of games, he asked to leave. Luckily for him, Matt Busby arrived.

The beginning of the legend

The then Manchester United coach did not hesitate to go looking for him and, after some meetings, He managed to convince the leaders to pay £ 115,000 for him. Yes, in three years he broke the record for the most expensive British footballer in the world three times.

Law landed in Manchester in 1962 to join a club that had not won a trophy since 1957, when it had claimed the English First Division title (the Premier League had not yet been created). That championship had given him the ticket to play the European Cup (Now Champions League) the following year, an event in which he reached the semifinals after eliminating Red Star. After the tie that was achieved in Belgrade (Yugoslavia), the squad took the plane that would bring them back to Great Britain, but it crashed in Munich, where it had planned a technical stop. That accident ended the lives of 23 people, including eight soccer players.

The tragedy caused the institution’s showcases to not add new glasses for a few years, but by the early 1960s the Red Devils were ready to resurface. For that they had hired Law, who had to associate with Bobby Charlton, one of the survivors of the accident and the team’s top star. But at first nothing went as expected.

“Everybody said, ‘They wasted a lot of money on Law,’ ‘They did this wrong,’ ‘They did the wrong thing.'” Until the final came against Leicester City, we clicked there. “After two irregular league campaigns, the team reached the final of the 1963 FA Cup and won 3-1 against the top candidate, with two goals from Herd and one from the Scotsman.

That title gave them the emotional punch they needed and for the following season, the young forward George Best, who along with Law and Charlton, would make history by forming the Holy Trinity, joined the starting front. The offensive trident scored 665 goals between 1964 and 1968, years in which the Best European Player award was shared among them. Together they obtained two league titles, 1964/65 and 1966/67 and the 1967/68 European Cup (the first of the three held by the club). In addition, the English would command the England team for the 1966 World Cup title, while the Scotsman, who had earned the nickname of The King, he would win the Ballon d’Or for the best in the world in 1964.

“Denis Law was like lightning,” Charlton explained years later, while Best said: “He is one of the best players I have ever seen and he headed the ball sometimes almost as hard as other players kicked it. He was a very exciting footballer to see ”.

But every story has an end.

The most painful outcome

By the early 1970s, the trident seemed to have died down, the level of the team had dropped and the festivities were behind, so the leadership decided to carry out a renovation. In 1973, after having celebrated 237 goals in 404 games, Law, 33, was informed that he had to say goodbye to Old Trafford because he was not in the plans for the future.

With the 1974 World Cup on the horizon and the hope of being called up, the striker needed to find a competitive team and it was an old known club that opened the doors for him.

“For the moment they were painful days, having spent so many years at United, one knows that everything has to end, but the form was painful. But it’s amazing how things change because a week later Manchester City called me to come back. “

The season of the celestial set was not the best. The team was in the middle of the table and did not add titles, although it reached the FA Cup and League Cup finals. For his part, Law scored some goals that allowed him to show the world that it was still in force, but the only thing fans will remember forever will be what happened in the last game.

“It was the last ball I touched in the English league”

On April 27, 1974, the Manchester Derby was held at Old Trafford with almost 57,000 spectators. The pressure was with the local cast, who jumped onto the pitch in the direct relegation zone (yes, the renovation had not gone well). The team’s goal was to win the classic, wait for some results to come, and then win two days later against Stoke City.

“Many say that I sent him down, but actually I just gave them, let’s say … a push”

Law was applauded by the crowded stands of Old Trafford before the start of the match that did not stand out for being catchy. The nervousness led the footballers to make too many mistakes and most of the match passed safely in the areas. Until 9 minutes to go, the story changed in an attack from the right that found the scorer without a mark in the area.

“Fanny Lee went up and crossed the ball. I had no idea where the goal was. His back was turned, it was pure luck “

The Scotsman improvised a cue that knocked the rival goalkeeper off his feet.

“I turn around and Stepney (the goalkeeper) was nailed like a statue, the ball had entered. I thought, ‘Jesus, what a day.’

The 1 to 0 was celebrated by 10 of the 11 City players who were on the field of play. The only one who was not happy was Law, who hung his head and went to the center of the field to undertake a walk that was recorded in the football books. When he reached the lime line, he looked towards the bench of the substitutes and started towards the locker room.

“It was horrible. He was very sad, because there was a great silence in the stadium, except for the Manchester City fans on the other front. But I was a professional, I had to … but I can assure you it was pure luck ”

The match ended 1 to 0 and for the victory that Southamton achieved that same Saturday by 3 to 0 against Everton, Manchester United was sentenced to the third descent since its founding, the first since 1931.

“I just felt depressed, and I wasn’t like that. After 19 years of trying my best to score goals, here was one that I almost wished I hadn’t really scored. It was inconsolable. I didn’t want it to happen ”

After that match, Law played the 1974 World Cup in Germany with his team and after failing to pass the first round he retired. Yes, the last goal of his career was the one that afternoon at Old Trafford.

“How long did that feeling last? How long ago was the game? Thirty something years. There is your answer, ”he declared in an interview with the British Daily Mail in 2012.

In 2008, after the death of George Best, the Manchester United leadership decided to raise a statue at the door of Old Trafford in tribute to the offensive trident who recast the club, who won everything, who won the first European Cup, the one who made history. It is so, that now every time the members of the Red Devils go to their seat in the stands, they see the face of one of their greatest idols and who, unintentionally, ended up being their executioner.

