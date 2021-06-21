the most outstanding offers of the first day are here and you cannot miss them

First day of Prime Day 2021, and first discounts that we collect here so that you do not miss any of the best Amazon offers.

The wheel of discounts in Amazon It never stops, although after the complicated year we have lived, the arrival of a highly anticipated one is always good news. Prime Day 2021 what brings us closer the best technology deals for premium customers from the online shopping giant.

In fact, here at Explica.co we wanted to cheer you up your day by reviewing the best offers on smartphones, smart watches, televisions or products for the digital home, but obviously we know that dive into a huge catalog of offers like this Prime Day It is a boring, tedious task and I would even say that titanic due to the amount of discounted references.

Be that as it may, do not worry, because to finish off this first day of Amazon Prime Day 2021 well, we ourselves have worked hard to search and select the most outstanding offers so you don’t have to do it yourself, and We are going to classify them by categories to avoid that you rack your brains or you end up wasting your time scrolling on the Amazon website.

In any case, you already know how the thing works and that on this Prime Day you will need to be premium customers with an active Amazon subscription to enjoy the best discounts, so let’s get down to business first.

How to try Amazon Music Unlimited for free

How to become a Prime customer totally FREE (and thus enjoy all its advantages)

Almost since the beginning of time, Amazon offers us its Prime subscription with a 30-day free trial period, which luckily offers us unlimited access to all services included in the subscription and also to the Prime Day 2021 offers that we will now show you.

Not in vain, although the annual investment of 36 euros may seem high, the truth is that we are talking about only 3 euros per month, and taking into account that the shipments will become free It is almost secondary to confirm that the subscription also includes access to the Amazon multimedia services such as Prime Reading, Prime Video, Prime Music or Amazon Photos.

Do not hesitate anymore, because you can try it from the link that follows and most likely you will not regret it, although if you do it will obviously be possible enjoy your month for free and cancel without cost a posteriori before the price of the annual subscription is charged.

The most outstanding offers of Amazon Prime Day 2021, by categories

Mobile phones

Samsung Galaxy Note20POCO X3 Pro

Laptops

Huawei Matebook D14Lenovo IdeaPad Gaming 3

Vacuum robots

Cecotec Conga 6090 UltraiRobot Roomba 981

Smart TVs

Samsung Crystal UHD 2020 65TU7095 – Smart TV 65 ″ Xiaomi Smart TV P1 50 Inches

Kitchen appliances

Moulinex EZ401D10 EasyFry Deluxe Russell Hobbs NutriBoost Single Cup Blender

Amazon smart devices

Echo Dot (4th Gen) Fire TV Stick 4K Ultra HDKindle, now with integrated front light

Sports watches

Garmin Forerunner 45S / PAmazfit GTS

PC monitors

Asus TUF Gaming VG279QM 27 ”Samsung Odyssey F24G33T 24”

Photography

DJI OM 4 – 3-Axis StabilizerSony A6000 – 24MP EVIL Camera

Audio and music

HUAWEI FreeBuds 3Ultimate Ears WonderboomJBL FREE II

