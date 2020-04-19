During the past month of March, We have already mentioned that the virus that has us confined at home, was affecting some campaigns of Kickstarter. Some Spanish studies, with which I have contacted, have postponed their project to a date when the situation has stabilized. In addition, one of the titles we talked about last month, finally, ended its initiative, due to the strange moment we are experiencing. However, others did meet their goals. Below, we compile how these campaigns have ended:

Nekojishi: Lin & Partners: the RPG that will allow us to explore not only the city of Taiwan, but also the culture and folklore of it, more than fulfilled its goal. If the development of the game complies with the established plans, October 2021 we can already enjoy it.Jitsu Squad: this colorful and frenetic Beat ‘Em Up, It is the title that has decided to postpone its campaign for the future, which according to the study, would be in the coming months. Just over 17,000 of the 50,000 euros had been raised.Sea of ​​stars: the RPG created by Sabotage, which will take place in the same universe as its previous success: The Messenger. It was funded in a few hours, and at the time I’m writing this, in the last 24 hours of campaign, the counter continues to rise and is close to a million euros. Perhaps when this text is published, it has already passed. The game will launch in March 2022.Vibrant Venture: As we already anticipated, this platforms 2D, had already achieved its goal, so it will see the light in December 2021. The question remains whether a port will arrive for Nintendo SwitchBecause the studio wants to see how the title works in sales, before venturing into a larger project.Terra Nova: Legend of the Runes: a RPG classic cut which reminds us of the first Final Fantasy. He still has 19 days of campaign ahead of him, so you still have time to participate in his campaign. Of course, € 43,000 remains to be raised, so we find it difficult to finally launch it on the market.

Now, the month of April is loaded with national projects. Tres of the games what we present to you they are Spanish and, the other, from a Spanish-speaking country like it is Mexico. So, let’s start with them and, as always, the order is determined by their campaign end date, from closest to farthest.

Creator: Halberd Studios

Minimum contribution to obtain the game: € 12

Goal to launch on Switch: € 14,687

Kickstarter ending: April 23, 2020

Expected date of delivery: December 2021

Nationality: Mexico

A land ravaged by a dark curse that has consumed all the color of the kingdom. Nine years after the arrival of this, a warrior rises to fight her, called Europe. With little more than the memory of his parents, who died of an illness, he is armed with courage and begins his great adventure.

We have to explore an orphanage, known as Talos, a great mechanical castle created by an ancient king in order to protect the orphans of the place. According to the story, the rooms of the imposing building, also corrupted by darkness, move as if they had a life of their own. Our goal is to investigate not only the rooms, but also the memories of the orphans, in order to discover the truth and how to defeat the curse.

Playable, we find a metroidvania classic in 2D side scroll, whose objective is to tell us its history while we fight and explore the immense castle of Talos and the exotic locations where the memories of orphans are located. We will have different ways of playing, depending on the armor and improvements that we use, which will provide us with some abilities or others. According to the study itself, they are inspired by classics like Castlevania, Mega man zero, Super metroid and Demon’s Crest.

From a technical point of view, we can see that both the pixel art how the animations They are well worked and show the characters and settings in great detail. On the other hand, its sound section is not far behind, especially its soundtrack directed by Michiru Yamane and Manami Matsumae, known for composing the music of Castlevania and Megaman, respectively.

In his campaign Kickstarter We can download and try a demo, but yes, only in PC. Usually I try not to get campaigns close to the end of the section, but sometimes the dates are wrong and, in this case, there are very few days left to participate, so if you are interested, do not rest on your laurels.

Creator: Zerouno Games

Minimum contribution to obtain the game: € 19

Goal to launch on Switch: € 41,411

Kickstarter ending: April 29, 2020

Expected date of delivery: October 2021

Nationality: Madrid Spain

Last February, our colleague Sr_Escribano brought us a preview about HOLMGANG: Memories of the Forgotten in which, among many other things, the campaign of Kickstarter we came to talk about now.

After the death of the emperor of DracorumHazulem, his son, proclaims himself his successor. After this, he invokes the demons of the First Hierarchy and declares that everything in heaven belongs to him. Our role in this story will put us on the other side, in the rebels, a side organized by the kings of Draconia, Koricoh and the Princess hazulka, sister of the late emperor.

We will take control of three different heroes; Kandar, Tatsu and Courage, each one coming from a different people and culture but with a common goal: to defeat the evil Hazulem. Your skills will be useful to us depending on where and when we are. Coming to have characteristics of the titles metroidvania, thus promoting the replayability of the levels.

Although if for something stands out in this list HOLMGANG It is for its graphics, since it moves away from 2D, taking us to scenarios where we can move in 3D. Something that will give more possibilities to the combat, hack and slash, and the movement. We can customize the combos we use, as well as make use of the typical ones toskill trees to learn new movements.

This game inspires its gameplay in titles like God of war, Castlevania: Lords of Shadow and Dead Cells while its graphics section is closer to games like The Wolf Among Us, using techniques so that the result is the closest thing to a handmade drawing with paints.

Creator: Six Station Games

Minimum contribution to obtain the game: € 25 (Switch) € 15 (PC)

Goal to launch on Switch: € 60,000

Kickstarter ending: May 4, 2020

Expected date of delivery: December 2021

Nationality: Talavera de la Reina, Spain

Aeterna: Noctis it’s a title metroidvania that puts us in the shoes of The king of Darkness, whose objective is to regain its power by exploring the vast and beautiful lands of Aeterna, located between life and death. Chaos, the creator of the universe and of all the beings that inhabit it, decided to create and populate this world, divided into two factions, that would fight eternally. The king of Darkness and The Queen of Light They will fight in exchange for immortality, which will make them be reborn to fight again in this cyclical war.

We have to overcome a large number of areas, all of them different and without an established order, so we will have total freedom when moving forward. The levels are designed so that we can make use of all the movements and abilities of our character. Of course, it will also require our own ability, because although the game will be accessible to all types of players, the difficulty will be progressive and we will have to learn with each step we take.

Although if something catches the attention of Aeterna: Noctis It is his artistic section. With an illustration done in a traditional way, “frame by frame”, which when viewed in conjunction with the magnificent settings shown make a special synergy between beauty and fluidity that leads to an outstanding finish, to which is added the music, created by renowned artists, who can only combine and result in a magnificent setting.

There is still a significant amount of money to reach the financing figure, but there are still quite a few days. So, if you are interested in games of the genre metroidvania, from here we call you to visit his campaign in KickstarterAs we still have time to help the studio launch the game.

Creator: JanduSoft and Grimorio of Games

Minimum contribution to obtain the game: € 14

Goal to launch on Switch: € 15,000

Kickstarter ending: May 8, 2020

Expected date of delivery: November 2020

Nationality: Barcelona, ​​Spain

JanduSoft, a veteran company in Kickstarter, brings us his fourth project, after having financed three others previously, being Indiecalypse the last one a little over six months ago. This time, along with Grimoire of Gamesbring Sword of the Necromancer, another game that we have already talked about in NextN.

A title that mixes components RPG with those of the genre rogue-like. We will have to eliminate enemies throughout the dungeons using our weapons in real-time combat. In addition, we will have the power to revive the creatures that we have killed so that they now fight in our favor. The objective of the title, which takes inspiration from great games like Enter the Gungeon, A Link to the Past or Azure Dreams, is to create a fluid battle system in which not only we have to fight, but we also have to invoke the different monsters to carry out specific actions or attacks.

It is already confirmed that the game will be released on several platforms, since in a few hours its goal had been met and, to this day, it has doubled. Of course, the version of Nintendo Switch has an extra this time. Sword of the Necromancer makes use of IR codes that can either be entered into the game manually or scanned through an application on our smartphone, thanks to which we will get improvements and objects. Instead, those of us who enjoy the title in the hybrid of Nintendo, we will have it easier; We can scan these codes using the reader located in the joycon right.

Do you see any titles that interest you from our April Kickstarter top? Remember to share and collaborate before they reach their deadline.

