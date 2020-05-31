We return for another month to bring the games that most attract our attention Kickstarter, although a little later than we would like because we knew of two titles that were going to start their campaign on the 19th and that we did not want to be missing in this section. Of course, before talking about them, as we usually do, it’s time to review last month’s and how their campaigns have ended:

9 Years of shadow: The Mexican Study, Halberd Studios he managed to fulfill his goal with flying colors. Initially they needed around € 15,000, and finally managed to raise over € 82,000. The game, which looks spectacular, should hit the market in December 2021.HOLMGANG: Memories of the Forgotten: the project of Zerouno Games It was the worst stop on the list, staying € 32,000 to achieve its minimum. Despite this, the Madrid study has informed that it will continue working on the project and has created a page of Patreon where you can support the project.Aeterna: Noctis: the talavera study, Six Stations Games, was just over € 17,000 to obtain the € 60,000 they requested. Despite this, the study has confirmed that it will not only continue with the project, but that it intends to launch it in December 2021. From the study itself they comment that “they are going to make a physical, mental, economic and emotional effort” to bring the game to our homes. They will soon open a website where those interested can support development.Sword of the Necromancer: another success for the Barcelona studio, JanduSoft, in Kickstarter, this time together with the developers of the title Grimoire of Games. Multiplying the amount they asked for by 13, they got € 201,000, meeting all the extra goals. The game will be released next November.

Creator: Morteshka

Minimum contribution to obtain the game: € 23

Goal to launch on Switch: € 32,108

Kickstarter ending: June 6th

Expected date of delivery: February 2021

Nationality: Russia

The Russian study, Morteshka, made up of only five people and creator of The Mooseman, presents his new work: Black book. In this new story, we will take the role of Vasilisa, a young woman whose destiny is to become a witch. Despite this, he decides to throw it all away to fulfill his dream, to marry his beloved. Something that is truncated when it dies in strange circumstances. This situation gives rise to our protagonist beginning her adventure, in search of «The black book»That gives its name to the title, and that it is a demonic artifact capable of granting any wish to whoever gathers its 7 seals.

Black book will be divided into 7 chapters (one per stamp) and a foreword. In them, we will visit different areas, with their own setting, where we will have to fight different types of enemies, as well as help the inhabitants of the place with their problems. The battles mix the turn-based combat with elements of deck builder. We will have to create our own deck of cards and, making use of these each turn and using several, we will be able to conjure a spell with which to weaken our enemies. In addition, other characters will join our team to strengthen us with their skills.

The title, which has already tripled its minimum in Kickstarter, will be released next February. Important goals have already been unlocked as a way rogue-like, as well as dubbing into English, in which important voices will participate, such as Kyle Hebert and Daman mills, voice actors of the English version of Gohan and Freezer of Dragon Ball Z. If you want to start enjoying this title, based on Slavic mythology, its prologue is now available completely free of charge through Steam.

Creator: CZAzuaga – Squidbit

Minimum contribution to obtain the game: € 20

Goal to launch on Switch: € 12,000

Kickstarter ending: June 18

Expected date of delivery: March 2021

Nationality: Cordoba, Spain

Those of you who follow this section know that I have a certain weakness for Spanish video games. Being able to easily contact its developers, as well as supporting them as much as possible due to the few government aids currently available, makes me look forward to each new project. This month, the only national title we have is Lords of Exile, which we already told you about when he started his campaign and that took just 48 hours to achieve his goal.

Lords of Exile takes inspiration from classic side scrolling action platforms. Being a breath of fresh air in the meantime metroidvania, this work will put us in the gentleman’s shoes Sir Gabriel, with which we will have to complete the 8 levels that it offers us. In them we will be put to the test, with platforming sections, both enemies and sub-bosses and final bosses. Both graphically and sonically, the game uses an 8-bit style, while its physics is 16-bit, allowing that, while the artistic section is as classic as possible, the movement is more fluid and manageable.

As we say, the game has already exceeded the initial € 12,000, so everything that is achieved from now on will be to improve the project. For now we know that the following goals unlock a new boss-rush mode, as well as collaborations with various music composers such as Dominic Ninmark, Pentadrangle and Yuzo Koshiro, known for the soundtrack of Street of Rage.

Creator: Kumi Souls Games

Minimum contribution to obtain the game: € 25

Goal to launch on Switch: € 50,224

Kickstarter ending: 19th of June

Expected date of delivery: September 2021

Nationality: Italy

To close the list we have The Last Faith that, like the other two titles, it has also fulfilled its goal, being in this case the highest of all. This title is being developed by Kumi Souls Games, a small Italian studio made up of brothers Duilio and Riccardo. The game takes place in the city of Mythringal, the capital of the country that, without having yet recovered from the civil war that has taken place, has to face a fatal disease. Our protagonist, Eric, who remembers nothing of his life, is involved in a conspiracy that is much greater than it can encompass.

The Last Faith is a metroidvania with a gigantic map to explore in which the player is the one who decides which path to take. A great gothic city full of mysteries, secrets and enemies to defeat using a large arsenal of weapons and skills that will also help us solve the various puzzles that we cross. The structures and setting, as well as the use of blood to enhance our character, are reminiscent of Bloodborne, one of the great games of this generation.

The work that, if there is no problem, will be released on all platforms in September 2021, has already fulfilled its second goal, so it will have an assured boss-rush mode. Like Lords of Exile, was financed in its first two days, so that both still have plenty of time to continue adding and, thereby, acquiring the ability to develop an even better final product.

