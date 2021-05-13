The most ostentatious Mercedes has returned

The V12 return to Mercedes, although they never really left at all. With the launch of new Mercedes-Maybach S680 4Matic, the German firm rises a new step in terms of luxury, exclusivity and performance, thus standing up to its more direct alternatives Bentley Flying Spur W12 and Rolls-Royce Ghost. We are talking about the engine par excellence for the most luxurious Mercedes, and therefore its arrival on the market means an important boost for the S-Class in order to reaffirm itself as the new rival to beat in the category.

Maybach’s rebirth as a coachbuilder is a bestseller and Mercedes launches a new V12 to continue to gain ground from Bentley and Rolls

Although the Mercedes-Maybach S-Class has already been marketed for months associated with a V8 mechanics, although also with an L6 in China, the truth is that a 12-cylinder was missed due to image and positioning. These mechanics, despite being in clear danger of extinction with the advance of electrification, continue to represent the summum in terms of performance and exclusivity, which is why Mercedes has decided to keep the V12s in the Maybach range for as long as possible.

At the moment Mercedes has not offered too many technical details about this twelve-cylinder, confirming only that it is a new evolution of 6.0 V12 Twin-Turbo of the brand, finding a maximum power of 612 hp and a maximum torque that should reach 1,000 Nm. We have to remember that if we want a V12, the only way to obtain it in the Mercedes range is through Maybach, as this configuration has been eliminated from the conventional range, in addition to the AMG versions. At the transmission level, the S680 uses a 9-speed automatic gearbox associated with an all-wheel drive system with intelligent distribution (4Matic). Despite its clear focus as a luxury limousine, the Mercedes-Maybach S680 will be able to do the 0-100 km / h and 4.5 seconds and reach 250 km / h.

In terms of exterior design, the differentiation of the V12 versions is practically non-existent, using only V12 emblems on the front fenders and new multi-spoke wheels. Still, customization plays a critical role throughout the Maybach range, so true differentiation comes with a long and expensive visit to the S-Class configurator.