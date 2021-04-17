Mercedes-Benz celebrates these days the centenary of Maybach, although it is true the origin of the company dates back 114 years and until 1960 it would not become part of the Daimler-Benz conglomerate. What is certain is that exactly 100 years ago the Maybach 22/70 HP W3, the brand’s first production model, was unveiled at the Berlin Motor Show. And it is therefore a good time to remember the prototype that was unveiled five years ago, the most ostentatious coupe from Mercedes-Benz.

The most ostentatious coupe from Mercedes-Benz

The way the pandemic has altered our lives, and also the traditions of the auto industry, makes us miss events like the Pebble Beach Concours d’Elegance. Every year, California hosted a spectacular gathering of classics, of extraordinary cars, in which brands like Mercedes-Benz used to show us such spectacular prototypes as the one illustrated in this post.

The Mercedes-Maybach 6 showed us the Mercedes-Benz idea of ​​an ostentatious and very luxurious coupe, a kind of high-flying grand tourism. Mercedes-Benz has not produced any product that resembles it in these five years, nor do we believe that this will happen in the next few years, but it is evident that the star brand achieved its goal, to capture our attention and that after five years continue to impress us as much as the first day we met him.

If we look closely at the industry, we see how luxury and sports manufacturers continue to increase their sales despite the delicate situation in the world and the economy, and that more and more exotic and special cars are created, regardless of their price, we could understand that launching a Mercedes-Maybach 6 would make sense. In any case, its spectacular figures also lead us to understand why its fit in the world around us is not easy at all.

Mercedes-Benz created a huge coupe that could seat up to 4 people in a 2 + 2 arrangement. Its huge hood, and its long tail, made this prototype reach close to six meters in length. It was much longer than a long wheelbase Mercedes S-Class.

Looking at it, one might expect that under that huge hood we would find an engine with many cylinders, probably twelve. But in reality Mercedes-Benz preferred to equip it with an electric motor with 750 HP of power and a battery pack in the base with which it would reach an official autonomy in the environment of 500 kilometers.

Mercedes-Benz did not present this prototype in 2016 to forget about it, in fact, in 2017 they presented us with an evolution, transforming it into a convertible, in the Vision Mercedes-Maybach 6 Cabriolet.

It does not seem that Maybach will have, at least in the short term, a specific product. Currently, Mercedes-Maybach products are based on a pragmatic and eminently practical strategy, which is to take advantage of Mercedes-Benz high-end products to offer much more exclusive and well-cared versions, such as the Mercedes-Maybach GLS, or the Mercedes-Maybach S-Class.

But, without a doubt, these design exercises remind us of the potential that this brand could have, which has belonged to the Daimler conglomerate since the 1960s.

More images of the Vision Mercedes-Maybach 6: