The most off-road Ford Explorer is called Timberline

In truth, it is quite an achievement that the Ford Explorer is sold in Europe. It does so thanks to its plug-in hybrid scheme, with 450 HP of combined power. We were able to try it a few months ago and it left a great taste in our mouths. In the United States, its native land, the Ford Explorer is sold with many more mechanical options, and even a 400 hp Explorer ST is sold with a sports orientation. The news is the birth of a Timberline version for the Ford Explorer, with a marked adventurous character, and with a considerable improvement in its off-road capabilities.

The progressive increase in the number of SUVs on the roads and their behavior increasingly similar to that of a passenger car has been clearly detrimental to their off-road capabilities. And yet there is a growing demand for multi-purpose vehicles that perform better off-road, without neglecting that compatibility with daily use. This is a curious phenomenon that has been on the rise for years in the United States, and it is what has led to the birth of vehicles such as the Ford F-150 Raptor, and on a much smaller scale, the Ford Explorer Timberline.

Equipped towing hook as standard. It is capable of towing up to 2.4 tons.

At a visual level, the Timberline differs from other Explorers by two LED bars on the grille, a Carbonized Gray grille and new fog lights. The bumper is new and has details in Red Ember, in addition to two tow hooks that support 150% of the vehicle’s weight. In the lower part of the car you can see some steel plates, real and very robust protections for the underbody. These protections also cover the gearbox, as well as delicate elements under the rear axle.

The Forged Green color is exclusive to this version, and is accompanied by slightly smoked optics. The 18-inch wheels are black and are shod with off-road tires, specifically some Bridgestone Dueller A / T in sizes 265/65 R18. These big balloon tires not only offer you better grip off the asphalt, but also help the car’s ground clearance to increase by 2 cm, reaching a minimum of 22 cm. The mechanical changes do not end here: the Explorer Timberline equips a more robust undercarriage.

The angle of attack is 23.5 degrees, and the angle of departure is 23.7 degrees.

Its shock absorbers are the same as the Explorer Police Interceptor – designed to withstand much greater abuse – and are accompanied by new springs and stabilizer bars. The steering has been recalibrated for off-road driving and the front shocks show less bounce when receiving high-frequency impacts while driving off-road. The permanent all-wheel drive system also receives a mechanical slip-lock for the rear axle, which will help us get out of certain jams more easily.

Its off-road capability is out of the question. Although it lacks a gearbox, it has a driving mode selector, with seven programs, several specifically for off-road driving. The only mechanical option is a 300hp four-cylinder 2.3 EcoBoost, associated with a 10-speed torque converter automatic gearbox. As for its equipment, the specific green leather and gray fabric upholstery stands out on the seats, as well as the brown trim on the seats and doors, matching the headliner.

The dashboard trim mimics a rocky surface.

The Ford Explorer Timberline will not be sold in Europe.