The most notable absences from Euro 2021

06/07/2021

On at 17:08 CEST

Daniel Guillen

The Eurocup will start next Friday, June 11 and it will do so without important names, for various reasons, such as Erling Haaland, Van Dijk, Ter Stegen, Sergio Ramos, Ibrahimovic, Marco Reus, Luka Jovic or Jan Oblak. Another name like Alexander-Arnold has fallen in the last few days and they increase the list of absences noted for the summer tournament.

A total of 24 teams will try to dethrone Portugal as current European champions in one of the most even editions of recent years. The main candidates for the title are France, Germany, Portugal or Belgium, while other teams will start from a position with much less pressure: Spain, England, Italy or Holland.

The list with the 10 most notable absences of the tournament is as follows:

Erling haaland

The Borussia Dortmund forward, on the agenda of all the great European teams, did not get the ticket for the Eurocup. The Nordic team, with Haaland himself and Martin Odegaard as main figures, they were eliminated against Serbia in the qualifying heats and is undoubtedly one of the most notable absences of the tournament.

The former Salzburg has established himself as one of the best scorers on the continent: in this course he has scored 41 goals in 41 games. Since arriving at the Bundelisga, the attacker registers a total of 57 in 59 games under the command of Edin Terzic.

Virgil Van Dijk

The Dutch central defender is one of the best defenders on the European stage, but physical problems have completely taken him off the pitch throughout the season. The Liverpool player was injured on matchday five of the Premier League and since then has not played a minute due to a tear in the cruciate ligaments of the knee. He has only disputed eight games in 2020/21.

Best player in Europe in 2019 and Premier and Champions League champion under Jürgen Klopp, Van Dijk has been one of the names that has sounded louder to become the Ballon d’Or. An individual award that has not fallen into the hands of a defender since 2006, when Cannavaro did it ahead of Buffon and Thierry Henry.

Marc André ter Stegen

The German goalkeeper underwent an intervention on his right knee on May 20 and resigned his participation in the Eurocup. Undisputed holder in the goal of Barça, the German has not yet consolidated under the sticks of the Mannschaft, where Manuel Neuer continues to govern under the command of Löw. The departure of the coach after the Eurocup could open the doors of ownership.

The ex of the Gladbach has completed a strange season, in the line of the team of Koeman. He has played a total of 42 games and conceded a total of 50 goals. Champion of the Copa del Rey, the player has prioritized his health over the illusion of playing the tournament.

Sergio Ramos

The Madrid central defender has been one of the most critical absences in the environment of the Spanish team in recent weeks. Without Carvajal nor Lucas Vázquez, Real Madrid has not presented any representative on Luis Enrique’s list, which has been full of surprises. The captain of La Roja has lived permanently under physical doubts all season and the coach has chosen to leave him out of the call.

The one in Beds, 180 times absolute international, has only been able to play 21 games this season and has been left out of the call of Zidane up to 30 times. In his last year of contract with the white team and with more doubts than certainty about his future, the player will miss the European appointment.

Marco Reus

The trajectory of the Borussia Dortmund midfielder would have been quite different if the injuries had been respected. The German has suffered a total of 57 injuries between his spells at Dortmund and Gladbach since the 2009/10 season, something that has caused him to miss countless matches over the years. Regarding selection, Marco Reus participated in Euro 2012, but missed the 2014 World Cup and Euro 2016 due to injury.. He was at the 2018 World Cup, although Löw’s men fell prematurely in the group stage.

The German has been important in the great season of Borussia Dortmund and has formed a limited partnership with Erling Haaland. He has participated in a total of 49 games and only two have been lost due to ankle discomfort. The decision not to attend the tournament has been agreed with the coach and it is a prudential measure for the future of the player, since he does not suffer any injuries.

Jan Oblak

Slovenia could not overcome Group G of the Eurocup qualifier and the Atlético de Madrid goalkeeper will not play in the Eurocup. The recent Zamora of LaLiga and one of the best players of the season of Cholo Simeone will not defend his team between June 11 and July 11. The defensive bulwark of Atlético de Madrid was LaLiga champion this season.

Goalkeeper five times less thrashed in Spanish football, The former Benfica has established himself as one of the best in his demarcation at European level. It just fit 25 goals in 38 days and has left his goal unbeaten up to 20 times in all competitions.

Ibrahimovic

The historic forward will not defend Sweden at the European Championship after suffering a knee injury with AC Milan. At 39 years old and with 118 caps, this European Championship could be the last great appointment of the forward with his selection: suffered a sprain that has forced him to start conservative treatment for six weeks.

The ex of Barcelona, ​​Inter, Manchester United or PSG, among others, has been an important figure on his return to Europe and has scored 17 goals this season under Stefano Pioli and one of the architects of Milan’s return to the Champions League.

Alexander-Arnold

The English side has recently been injured with his national team and he’s dropped from the summons of Gareth Southgatand. The Liverpool player is one of the best right-backs on the continent and his absence reduces England’s chances in the tournament: White has entered her place.

With 45 games behind him this season, the Briton has been one of the best in Liverpool’s irregular season. Champion of the Premier and the Champions League led by Jürgen Klopp, the winger has become lord and master of Anfield’s left-handed lane.

Luka jovic

The Serbian striker has regained his best level at Eintracht Frankfurt after leaving Real Madrid in the winter market. Loaned until June 30, his future is unknown. With four goals and two assists in the second part of the course, the attacker has been important with Olivier Glasner to get the ticket to the Europa League.

The Balkan team eliminated Norway in qualifying, but could not get the ticket for this edition of the Eurocup. The forward is Dragan Stojkovic’s main offensive threat and has been international up to 14 times.

Dayot Upamecano

The French center-back has completed an excellent season with Leipzig and next season he will play under Nagelsmann at Bayern. The ex of the Salzburg has been victim of the excellent level that France presents in the rearguard: Lenglet, Varane, Koundé, Zouma, Lucas Hernández and Kimpembe have earned Deschamps’ trust. Both Upamecano and Fofana, Leicester center-back, have made enough merits in their teams to defend France in the Eurocup, but finally they have been left out.

The Frenchman has played 41 games this season and has established himself as one of the defenders with the greatest potential in the Bundesliga with only 22 years. His great performance has led him to the Bavarian club in exchange for 42.5 million euros.