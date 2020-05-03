Big Brother is celebrating an anniversary in Spain. The format celebrates two decades since its first edition, that genuine one that Ismael ended up taking.

The beginning of GH was approached as if it were almost (or without the almost) a sociological experiment. Several people locked up for weeks knowing that thousands of spectators were going to be watching them. And of course, since then, it has gone a long way.

In these 20 years there have been 18 editions without counting those of celebrities. Here we are going to review some of those mythical phrases that its contestants left us, especially those of the first editions, those that cause more public anger, surely because their participants acted more naturally than in the last ones. Surely you guess the first:

1. “Who puts my leg on me so I don’t raise my head”

Jorge Berrocal, in Big Brother 1, after the expulsion of his beloved María José Galera. It was a meme before memes. That same day he completed it with a “Don’t cry, I’m going to marry her. Don’t cry”, when only he cried.

2. “That I put two yoyas that are going to tremble to the ears”

Who does not remember Yoyas, also called Carlos on his DNI. Quite a character who was expelled from the house for bad behavior (bad behavior by the way, which today would have been much worse seen surely).

3. “Pa chulo, chulo, mi pirulo”

Surely no one remembers Luhay, from the fifth edition, but perhaps this phrase does.

4. “Oh God, why did you make me so different”

Of course, the work of Aída Nizar.

5. “Aída, it scares me. Jopé, Aída!”

The fifth edition as we see goes a long way and also for this image of ‘Fresita’ about to be crushed by a cow.

6. “Cairn with hair”

We don’t really know what he meant, but Bea, the legionnaire, said it a lot.

7. “In this house there are guarrerismos”

In GH8 Mahme, a contestant from Jaén, defined what was known as ‘quilting’.

8. “Oh yeah? And you stay here? Okay, so give me fire”

It happened in GH9 said by Rebeca. The fat thing is that it was when he found out that his sister was going to visit him after weeks without seeing her.

9. “Clear asin”

Who does not remember Chiqui.

10. “If life gives you cookies, put Nocilla on them”

Argi, from GH14, leaving the greatest philosophical pearl of all editions.