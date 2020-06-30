The 1970s and 1980s was a great time in the auto industry as all the automakers engaged in fierce competition among themselves to create the most powerful and wildest automobiles in the city.

Many of the American vehicles from that time are in fantastic collections. Most collectors look for this type of vehicle and end up paying large amounts of money for these models.

The number of cars that those years brought is impressive, but of all, Here we have put together the most memorable cars from the 70s and 80s.

Plymouth Hemi Cuda Convertible 1970

This is without a doubt a beautiful Plymouth Hemi Cuda convertible with a 425 horsepower (hp) V8 engine under the hood and a 4-speed manual transmission

BMW 7-Series

The BMW 7 Series was an exotic and unreachable luxury missile, the first generation of which operated between 1977 and 1987. To this day it is one of the most attractive series.

Honda accord

The Honda was born in 1976, it was a well-built, refined car with a value of $ 3,995. It’s no coincidence, those are traits that he still has today

View this post on Instagram The first Accord was released in 1976, initially only in a hatchback (3p) version, it mounted a 1.6-liter 68hp engine called CVCC (Advanced Stratified Charge Engine) that was highlighted by the time due to its efficiency and fuel-saving, the cylinders were aluminum, its 5-speed transmission (optional 2-automatic), included various details such as an AM / FM radio, air conditioning, remote boot opening, rear windshield wiper and tea screen rmica, etc #tbt # accord1976 #hondapanama A post shared by Honda Panama (@hondapanama) on Aug 10, 2017 at 9:50 am PDT

Chevrolet Chevelle SS 454 LS6

Chevrolet only released 20 of this model, giving it a higher value and a higher degree of difficulty finding one of these cars.

Chevrolet Corvette C3

Manufactured from 1968 to 1982. It has a powerful 7.0-liter 435 horsepower engine.

