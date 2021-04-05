The most invasive iOS apps

Applications are what gives life to our smartphone. Surely we have dozens of downloads and many have become essential in our day to day. However, although we can get most of them for free, these earn money by collecting our personal data.

Until recently we did not know to what extent our privacy was invaded, but thanks to Apple’s new policy we have more information about how our information is used and what it is used for. With this data, the company pCloud, an expert in online privacy, has created a ranking with the most invasive apps in the App Store.

The 10 apps that share the most data with third parties (pCloud) .pCloud

Instagram shares 79% of our data with third parties, including search and browsing history and personal information. It is followed by Facebook with 57% of our data, LinkedIn with 50% and Youtube with 42%.

From pCloud they point out that “it is worrying that Instagram is a center for sharing such a high amount of data from its users.” All this personal data is used by advertisers and brands to show us advertising and products based on our interests.

The 10 apps that collect the most data for internal use (pCloud) .pCloud

On the other hand, the apps also collect personal data for internal use and their own marketing strategies. In this case, Facebook and Instagram again top the list. Mark Zuckerberg’s two company apps collect 86% of our data to sell us their own products.

By cons, according to this study the least invasive applications They are Signal, Netflix, Skype, Microsoft Teams, Google Classroom and Clubhouse, as they do not collect any personal data.

Every time we download an application and accept its terms and conditions, we voluntarily give up our data. According to pCloud, more than half of applications collect data and pass it on to third parties. Sometimes these third parties are social listening companies, brands, or advertisers. The goal is to use this information so that we receive personalized advertising aligned with our interests. On the other hand, applications also collect data to improve user experience, correct errors and improve the operation of the application.

Apps have a responsibility to keep data safe, but that doesn’t mean they don’t share it with others. Any personal information is subject to being shared with third parties: browsing history, location, contact details, fitness levels or bank details. Any data is used both for the application in question or to sell it to others.