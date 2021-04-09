The most invasive Android apps

Some of these applications cause mobile advertising to appear constantly.

Many of the applications generate income by sharing user data with third parties and by advertising banners

Google Play Store has more than 3 million applications in its catalog, according to data from AppBrain

Last year, Google detected 17 very invasive Android apps that were operating in the background

Our mobiles are full of applications that we download from instant messaging, the media, audiovisual content platforms on demand, banks, social networks or health, to name a few examples.

In some of them, it is very common that advertising banners appear and also that they ask us for some personal data. In this sense, many people wonder for what purpose they need some of this data and how they manage it.

Apps running in the background

It should be noted that the Google Play Store is usually quite exhaustive in the security controls of the applications that are part of its catalog. However, last year detected 17 apps that had unusual performance, since, once they were downloaded to the device, their presence was camouflaged and hidden to prevent the user from uninstalling it.

In fact, many of them operated in the background and this caused a lot of ads to appear on mobile. The list was made up of:

Car Racing 2019 4K Wallpaper (Background 4K Full HD) Backgrounds 4K HD QR Code Reader & Barcode Scanner Pro File Manager Pro – Manager SD Card / Explorer VMOWO City: Speed ​​Racing 3D Barcode Scanner Screen Stream Mirroring QR Code – Scan & Read a Barcode Period Tracker – Cycle Ovulation Women’s QR & Barcode Scan Reader Wallpapers 4K, Backgrounds HD Transfer Data Smart Explorer File Manager Today Weather Radar Mobnet.io: Big Fish Frenzy Clock LED

On the other hand, in the list of applications that share data with third parties, we find some like Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Uber, LinkedIn, YouTube, Booking.com, Strava, Amazon, Disney +, Snapchat or Tinder.